Reunion with Immobile: BVB before a difficult obstacle in Rome | Free press

Rome (dpa) – Borussia Dortmund are challenged from the start of the Champions League on Tuesday (9 p.m. / Sky).

After all, Lazio’s opponents are the strongest opponents in Group F, which also includes Club Brugge and Zenit St. Petersburg. In front of 1000 spectators authorized at the Stadio Olimpico, the Revierclub wants to take a first step towards the knockout stages.

STORY: The two teams have faced each other only once. In the 1994/95 UEFA Cup quarter-finals, BVB had the upper hand. An own goal from Steffen Freund gave Lazio a 1-0 victory in the first leg. But in the second leg, Stéphane Chapuisat and former Lazio striker Karl-Heinz Riedle pulled the Revierclub in the next round.

INITIAL SITUATION: Lazio are back in the Champions League for the first time in 13 years. The 2-1 victory over Bremen in November 2007 was the only victory in the last eleven games. The move to the quarter-finals in 1999/2000 was the biggest success to date. The 1997 Champions League winner and 2013 finalist from Dortmund will be there for the 15th time. The knockout round has been reached in six of the last seven appearances. “We have justified hopes of progressing in this group. We have to start with that in Rome. If we play a good game we will take at least one point, ”said the boss of the fired player Sebastian Kehl.

STAFF: BVB is running out of defenders. With Mats Hummels, there is only one center-back available. Because Manuel Akanji (Corona), Dan-Axel Zagadou (knee), Nico Schulz (torn muscle) and Emre Can (hanging red card) are absent, Favre has to improvise. After all, the chances of Lukasz Piszczek, who suffered an eye injury in the 1-0 win at Hoffenheim, have increased. He was there for the start. “He’s doing a lot better. It would be great if he could play. It would alleviate our problems a bit, ”Kehl said.

MEETING: For BVB, the game at Lazio will be a meeting with Ciro Immobile. The striker wore the black and yellow jersey in the 2014/15 season, but was not happy at Revierclub. After years of hiking, the 30-year-old has now found his happiness in the Eternal City. With 36 goals he was Serie A top scorer for the third time after 2014 and 2018 in summer BVB captain Mats Hummels.

WHAT THE TRAINERS ARE SAYING:

Simone Inzaghi (Lazio Rome): “We have to be aggressive against Borussia Dortmund. It is one of the eight best teams in Europe. It will be a tough game – we have to deliver a high level performance. “

Lucien Favre (Borussia Dortmund): “I cannot yet say whether Marco Reus or Erling Haaland will return to the starting XI. With Marco Reus, we must not forget that he was injured eight days after the game against Freiburg. We must continue to be careful. “