AMD Radeon RX 6000: Navi 21 XT and 21 XL “Big Navi” to hit 2.4 GHz, rumor suggests

AMD rocked the processor market by announcing its new Zen 3 architecture and Ryzen 5000 processors earlier this month. Intel’s reign in gaming.

Samsung October 15

Matches Oct. 16

Before ending the presentation, AMD also gave a small sample of what we can expect from the Radeon RX 6000 family, which will launch the RDNA 2 architecture on computers. The numbers presented by the manufacturer were quite impressive, with one of the undisclosed models in the family achieving performance extremely similar to that of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, which had already brought a new level of performance to desktops.

Now, new leaks from the famous Rogame leaker have just delivered some additional details on the new GPUs, more specifically the Navi 21 XT and Navi 21 XL chips. The information reinforces old rumors that the Radeon RX 6000 family can achieve extremely high speeds, similar to the PlayStation 5 GPU.

[Update Navi21] 🧐

Navi21 XL

> 1350 MHz to 1400 MHz base clock

> 1800 MHz to 1900 MHz gaming clock

> Boost Clock 2100MHz (maybe 2200MHz)

Navi21 XT

> Basic clock 1450 MHz to 1500 MHz

> 2000 MHz to 2100 MHz gaming clock

> 2200MHz to 2400MHz clock boost

1/2 https://t.co/ig6WIJmbgT

– _rogame (@_rogame) October 18, 2020

According to him, the Navi 21 XT, which can equip the supposed RX 6900 XT, would keep the three clock profiles seen in the last generation, with base, game and boost, but offering gigantic jumps especially from the base clock to the clock boost, reaching reach gains of 900 MHz. From the factory, the chip could reach 2.3 GHz, but customized partner models could reach 2.4 GHz.

Navi 21 XT

Base clock from 1450MHz to 1500MHz Game clock from 2000MHz to 2100MHz Boost clock from 2200MHz to 2400MHz

The situation would be similar with the Navi 21 XL, which can equip a possible RX 6800 XT. We would have three clock profiles, still with significant jumps between them, but this time with more contained numbers, given the more intermediate positioning of the card.

Navi 21 XL

Base clock from 1350MHz to 1400MHz Game clock from 1800MHz to 1900MHz Boost clock from 2100MHz (possibly 2200MHz)

Rogame further confirmed that the RX 6000 line will consist of four GPUs, of which only the Navi 21 XT and Navi 21 XL are known. Navi 21 XLE and Navi 21 XTX have yet to release details, with speculation that XTX may be a turbocharged version of XT that will exclusively power cards made by AMD.

Navi 21 XTX (0x731F: D0) Navi 21 XT (0x731F: D1) Navi 21 XL (0x731F: D3) Navi 21 XLE (0x731F: DF)

At the same time, Patrick Schur, another renowned escapee, boosted the 2.4 GHz in partner models, warning of the possibility of having been hit by a slight overclocking. Schur also confirmed that the Navi 21 XT has a TGP of 290W (total chip consumption). While this may seem like a lower value than found in the RTX 3000 family, it’s important to point out that this is the exclusive consumption of the GPU, not representing the total of a card, for which rivals from Nvidia are known.

– The maximum TGP of the Navi 21 XT is 290 W.

– AIB partners test different TGP for their cards.

– ~ 2.4 GHz has been achieved with an AIB partner card. So suppose the card is slightly overclocked.

– Patrick Schur (@patrickschur_) October 18, 2020

Either way, there isn’t much left to know about AMD’s new bets for the GPU market now. The new AMD Radeon RX 6000 will be officially unveiled next Wednesday, October 28.