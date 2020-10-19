ASUS Announces Nvidia RTX 3090 Inspired By Mobile Suit Gundam With Unique Look And Astronomical Price

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 is a truly monstrous GPU, both in terms of performance and price. With over 10,000 CUDA cores and 24GB of GDDR6X VRAM, Nvidia’s new enthusiast card breaks the barrier between gaming and professional work, even being able to run games at 8K, even though it requires DLSS most of the world. time.

Starting at US $ 1,400, the RTX 3090 achieves even higher values ​​in its manufacturers customized variants, as is the case with ASUS ‘ROG Strix model. As if that weren’t enough, the Taiwanese company has just announced a very special limited version of its RTX 3090 ROG Strix, exclusive to the Asian market.





The ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 ROG Strix Gundam is, as the name suggests, a visual model based on the classic anime Mobile Suit Gundam. Unlike the standard variant, the ROG Strix Gundam has a white tint, with details in yellow, red and blue, in reference to 80s Japanese animation. Throughout its body, there are small eggs of Easter and symbols that refer to elements of Gundam, such as the center of its fans and some of its ends.

The changes are only visual and so we have the same specs as the traditional RTX 3090 ROG Strix. So here we have an 1890 MHz clock boost, three 8-pin connectors for power, a high TDP of 480W for overclocking, a cooling system for three fans, RGB lighting and a thickness of three. PCI slots.

As you would expect, the price is not at all attractive. Those interested in the ROG Strix Gundam RTX 3090 will have to pay no less than 16,999 yuan, or about US $ 2,543 or R $ 14,168, excluding tax. Another crucial point to consider is the availability of the card, which in its normal version is already experiencing stock issues, which should not be resolved until 2021.