Christoph Daum: “It’s very exciting to cut up corpses” | Free press

Munich (dpa) – Christoph Daum is very familiar with the legendary revolving door of the Munich airport hotel. The 66-year-old can no longer count his visits to the Sport1 “double pass”, which is recorded there every Sunday, but can provide full details of the venue.

At 6:00 a.m., the setup always starts, which continues until shortly before the start of the broadcast. Then Daum falls into one of the well-known red armchairs and talks in the DPA interview about private matters, his cocaine case, and looking for guys in today’s football.

What does a perfect day in the life of Christoph Daum look like?

Christoph Daum: A dream day is of course – I was able to experience several – with my family. That the four children and the grandchildren are there, that we play and talk. You could of course also be playing a round of golf and suddenly making a hole-in-one. Somehow I’m on a par 3 of 175 yards. It goes well towards the flag, but you cannot see it clearly. Then we search, then we search – and suddenly it’s in! There was of course a lot of jubilation. On the flip side: there are so many great, happy moments that you could fill 365 days a year. I keep saying: I guess the best days will come again.

You were very present in the media recently and kept saying that your career is not over yet. What else motivates you?

Daum: My experience and my knowledge. I keep saying: human beings, you can also make this experience available at a crucial time as a sports director or a coach. It is my own curiosity and also my willingness to share my knowledge and experience. You can of course learn to know, but you have to gain experience. If the right offer comes up, I say, bong, the bet holds, I’ll come home. There were a few requests that I refused.

What has been the strangest encounter you’ve ever had in your career?

Daum: It was certainly strange when I received the request from the Maldives. Of course, the small association does not have a lot of financial means. Then suddenly they gave me an island. So I said listen, you could show me the island when the tide is low and she left when the tide is high. They laughed heartily and said you can stop. But I found it too exotic and canceled.

In Ukraine, I had the case: how to say no to an oligarch who thinks he can do anything with money? He filled everything. When I said we have no housing he said: Find a prefabricated house, it will be assembled in Germany and we will bring it here on the low bed. Then you even have your German house here, of course you are completely stumped. There were also situations in Turkey where I discovered that severe economic crises had a huge impact on my training work. I paid some of the players out of pocket because they could no longer afford the electricity.

Your mistake in the cocaine affair cost you the job of national coach in October 2000. How do you assess this loss compared to what you saw in the months that followed?

Daum: You can’t weight that as a percentage. The whole situation was a turning point for me, in which I had to pay a lot of hard money. But even then, I managed to regain confidence and credibility. The whole process was very stressful.

How annoyed are you that your career is repeatedly reduced to the cocaine case?

Daum: It bothers me enormously, but these are things that have been deployed and repeated on an epic scale in the media. It went according to the motto: hang a little higher every day. Everyone went further. Everything was written, whether or not things had a real background. It was a time of horror.

Besides being the national coach, what other activities were there that you would have liked to do, but never presented?

Daum: I wanted to study medicine once, I wanted to study art. I’ve always been very interested in it. Many of my fellow students continue to study medicine after completing their studies. Of course, I also went to classes there. It was extremely exciting cutting corpses, seeing that and exposing a nerve. I was incredibly fascinated with medicine. But I said I wouldn’t do that. So there were a lot of things that interested me.

Do you regret that there are hardly any more heated arguments like those between you and Uli Hoeneß?

Daum: I think the media regret it a lot more. It is important for me that football develops more. Simply reducing it to the fact that football is no longer developing due to the lack of types would be an inadmissible simplification. It’s important to allow and demand personality and allow players to go too far. I already see today a reluctance that we did not know before.

Searching for types applies not only to coaches, but also to players. Are there any special characters missing?

Daum: It can generally be said that media training begins in adolescence these days. We didn’t have that before, we didn’t even have a media spokesperson. The media used to call me directly themselves, and it went straight through without a filter. Today, everything is discussed and reread. This means, of course, that there will also be censorship against coaches and players. We didn’t even know this before.

Isn’t that something you shouldn’t like?

Daum: It’s part of the mainstream and of marketing. It’s about how to sell football. He has an incredible positivism. It’s always just about presenting this product in a positive light. We didn’t have that economic importance before. Today you have to please the sponsor with every statement, not just the fans. We haven’t thought about it at all before. Today there are an incredible number of things you have to consider in your image. Therefore, these are all situations today in which you cannot move around as freely as before.

And if someone played like a Basler, an Effenberg or a Daum today, they would only hold up if they played above average. As soon as it makes a mistake or doesn’t always perform well, it gets nailed two or three times. The media, which are complaining about it today, contributed in part through their reports. Some have said to themselves: just stack it and don’t demand too much. For me, it has always been like this: much worse than that, one really pays me one afterwards, is not to have declared this objective. It’s very different today.

One of your guiding principles is “mood beats quality”. Why is this and is there a consensus among the coaches?

Daum: It matters for life, it has nothing to do with football. So it’s always a job, not just for the trainer. Every week I said: Today we have the best Tuesday workout of the week. We laughed about it, had fun and someone added flax. How has Martin Luther said this before? Originally I think it means: a desperate ass doesn’t produce a funny fart, so dpa looks like a sad ass doesn’t produce a funny fart or something.

Mr. Daum, would you describe yourself as self-critical?

Daum: If you are not self-critical, then there is no progress or improvement. Self-criticism is the engine. For me, there was never an alternative to what I was doing. There were always alternatives.

In Romania they once said: “The decisions made by me and my coaching team were correct. It would of course have been preferable if these decisions had resulted in short-term success ”. Doesn’t that mean looking for the faults of this situation with others?

No, at the end of the day, that’s just what is not debatable. At some point X, you might have made a decision that you thought was the right thing to do. Then it can be wrong. Then you are often just smarter, but for me that is not a relinquishment of responsibility. I’ve always faced the consequences, that’s how I would see it. But I am invited to criticize myself, but there may also be a gap between the perception of oneself and the perception of others.

Personal details: Christoph Daum (66) has won league titles in Germany, Austria and Turkey during his career. In 2001, he should have become a national coach before his cocaine case got him out. Daum’s last engagement so far ended in 2017 as Romania’s national coach.