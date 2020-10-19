Apple in the crosshairs of justice: Japan initiates antitrust lawsuit against iPhone maker

Apple has been the target of several antitrust lawsuits for sovereignty over the App Store and many other services available on the iPhone and other products marketed by it. Countries like the US, UK, France, Germany, Australia and South Korea are already investigating the company and Japan is the latest to join this group.

This is highlighted by a Reuters report, which indicated Japan’s willingness to investigate the group known as GAFA, formed by large companies such as Google, Apple, Amazon and Facebook, which are already the subject of investigations. in many countries.

Kazuyuki Furuya, Chairman of the Japanese Fair Trade Commission, commented:

“We will work closely with agencies in the United States and Europe, and we will respond if there are any moves that hinder competition.

According to the Commission President, investigations will also be carried out on telephone operators to stimulate competition, but specifically citing the case of the tech giants, he said the investigations must “move forward aggressively”.

Anonymous sources also point out that the European Union intends to initiate even stricter regulations against Apple, as a company of this size could pay a millionaire fine with no problem as long as it continues to operate normally.

In this way, the EU could force Apple to part ways with the App Store to ensure more comprehensive policies for all of its apps, as it has previously been accused of benefiting some apps like Apple Music over Spotify.

When it comes to apps specifically, it’s worth remembering that the biggest recent scandal has been around Fortnite, which included internal purchases without using the App Store and was taken out of the store for trying to bypass Apple’s commission system. . The case continues today with more and more petitions filing lawsuits against the Cupertino company.

It’s worth mentioning that recently Phil Shoemaker, former Director of the App Store, testified before the US Congressional Antitrust Committee saying that Apple is using the iOS Store Rules as a weapon against competition.

