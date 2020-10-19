Galaxy M21 price permanently reduced by Samsung in India

Update (10/19/2020) – Victor Carvalho

Seven months after its launch in the Indian market and after also arriving in Europe (while Brazil remains on hold), Samsung has decided to permanently lower the suggested value of the Galaxy M21 in India, and can be found at an even higher price. affordable.

The amounts were reduced from ₹ 14,499 (R $ 1,101) and ₹ 16,499 (R $ 1,253) to ₹ 13,999 (R $ 1,063) and ₹ 15,999 (R $ 1,215), respectively. The permanent discount may not seem like much when converting to Real (since one Indian rupee is only equal to 0.076 Real cent), but the reduction is very large for the country’s extremely competitive scenario.





The Galaxy M21 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED technology screen and Full HD resolution, an Exynos 9611 processor with models of 4 GB and 6 GB of RAM accompanied by 64 GB and 128 GB of storage internal.

With a set of three rear cameras, two of which are photographic (48 MP main and 8 MP wide angle) and a sensor for 5 MP depth of field data. The front camera is 20 MP.

The model also stands out for its generous battery with a capacity of 6000 mAh and a charge of 15W, slightly faster than usual, but still below the fastest standard of 18W. Samsung’s accessible middleman also adopts the reversible USB Type-C connector and arrives with Android 10 under the One UI 2.0 interface.

Updated: (03/16/2020) – By JS

Samsung Galaxy M21 pushed back announcement date to March 18 in India

After being speculated as Samsung’s next launch in March, the Galaxy M21 smartphone is said to have debuted in the Indian mobile market today (16), but the manufacturer has chosen to postpone it here for two days, leaving the official who will be held on March 18 at 12 p.m. local time.

The information was shared by Samsung India via a message posted on Twitter, where, in addition to the new release date, the brand left a sample of some parameters implemented in the input intermediary, such as the camera 48 megapixel main rear, Super AMOLED screen and 6000 mAh battery.

Original message: (03/08/19)

Samsung has already started renovating its M line for the current year, providing users with the family’s successor mid-level devices that gained strong acceptance in 2019 after replacing the latest and hugely popular J.

Recently it was rumored that the Galaxy M21 model will be announced in India in March, giving Asian audiences the chance to try out the new device which, if it meets the same expectations the M30s have managed to deliver, may have be a good marketer even breaking the record of the country’s predecessor.

According to Gizchina, the device was seen in a report released today (08) by the Indo-Asian News Service (IANS), where some of its key specifications previously disclosed in benchmark apps are on display, making the launch imminent. be something real.

In it, it is also reported that the chosen date for the launch can be March 16, which does not take us far from the knowledge of the intermediate device. It’s worth remembering that the M31 device was recently launched in the country, showing how Samsung prioritizes the Asian nation when it comes to announcing its devices, mostly from the M and A families.

The M21 device is needed to reach the mobile market with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, Exynos 9611 SoC processor, 4GB of RAM, and options of 64GB and 128GB of internal storage. As for the cameras, the main sensor on the back will be 48 megapixels and its autonomy will be 6000 mAh.

There are no concrete reports regarding the price, which should only be confirmed on the day of the announcement, but it is expected to be less than INR 15,999 (~ R $ 1,000), which is the amount charged for the model. M31.

