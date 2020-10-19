In Brazil! Official LG K71 with Helio P35 stylus and chipset for R $ 2499

Update (19/10/2020) – By DB:

Announced in September, the LG K71 is officially on the Brazilian market. The South Korean completes the K Line portfolio, which already includes the LG K41S, K51S and K61, in addition to the recently launched K22 and K22 Plus, which arrived this month.

Its main novelty is the stylus, which improves the interaction between the user and the smartphone. In addition, it has a triple set of rear cameras, with the main one being 48MP.

As we predicted last month, LG will charge R $ 2,499 for its latest middleman, which is already available from carriers and the Brazilian retail in black and blue.

Original publication – (09/21/2020):

LG surprised many by announcing the new K42 on Monday with basic specs and a design that reminds many middlemen of other brands. However, anyone who thinks the South Korean giant wanted to stop there is wrong.

This is because the manufacturer took the opportunity to present the new LG K71 to the public. According to the company, the intermediate was considered superior to the K42, and its biggest highlight is the presence of a stylus.

The K71 pen is simple. There is no connection via Bluetooth, nor any function involving gestures.

Equipped with a 6.8 inch LCD screen and FHD + resolution, the LG K71 has a 20.5: 9 aspect ratio display and adopts the drop-shaped notch for the 32 MP camera. . See below that the design of the device is similar to other models from LG itself.

Now, when it comes to processing, the LG K71 uses the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, which works in conjunction with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. If necessary, it is also possible to expand the memory using the MicroSD card.

At the rear there is a digital player and three cameras. The main sensor is 48 MP and comes with a 5 MP wide-angle lens and a depth sensor with an additional 5 MP. Finally, there is a battery with a capacity of 4000 mAh and Android 10 running under the South Korean proprietary interface.

Like other LG middlemen, the K71 features military certification and DTS: X 3D certified stereo sound.

Technical specifications

77.7 x 171.4 x 8.7 mm

6.8 inches – 2460×1080 px

Price and availability

Official in white and gray, the new LG K71 has not yet confirmed its launch price. Anyway, based on the leaks, we already know that the middleman will be sold in Brazil with a possible price of R $ 2,499.

What did you think of the new LG K71? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.

LG K71

(updated October 19, 2020, 1:30 p.m.)