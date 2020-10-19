Medical Cannabis Market 2020-Industry Share, Size, Growth Uses, Types, Key Companies, Statistic, Demand Analysis and Future Opportunity 2024

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report LLC recently added a new title on 2019-2024 Medical Cannabis Market Report from its database. The report provides study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product, market size, share, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2024.

The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Medical Cannabis market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Global Medical Cannabis market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 16.82% during 2019 to 2024.

Top Key Players Covered in this Report:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co, ·

Canopy Growth Corp(Canada), ·

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, ·

Aurora Cannabis Inc (Canada), ·

Aphria Inc (Canada), ·

MedReLeaf Corp, ·

Medical Marijuana, INC, I·

Insys Therapeutics Inc,·

CanniMed Therapeutics Inc, ·

Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Medical Cannabis market has been witnessing considerable growth directly on the back of the increasing number of Medical Cannabis procedures. Moreover, the increasing rate of organ donation rates and escalating prevalence of chronic diseases are anticipated has been driving the market growth.

About Medical Cannabis Market:

Medical cannabis market is segmented of the basis of species, derivatives, application and route of administration. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyses meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on species, the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabis indica, sativa and hybrid.

Derivatives segment of the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and others.

The application segment of the medical cannabis market is divided into pharmaceutical industry, research and development centers and others.

Based on route of administration, the medical cannabis market is bifurcated into oral solutions and capsules, smoking, vaporizers, topicals and others.

Segmentation:

By Production Type

Cannabis Indica,

Cannabis Sativa,

Others

By Application

Chronic Pain,

Mental Disorders,

Cancer,

Others

By Consumption Patters

Flowers,

Concentrates,

Edibles,

Others

Table of Content:

Research Methodology Executive Summary Strategic Recommendations Medical Cannabis Market: Product Outlook Global Medical Cannabis Market: An Analysis Global Medical Cannabis Market: Segment Analysis Market Share of Leading Medical Cannabis Companies Global Medical Cannabis Market: Regional Analysis

