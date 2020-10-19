Nuremberg lost their heads twice against St. Pauli | Free press

FC St. Pauli like to play against 1. FC Nürnberg. Kiezclub has not lost a match against “Club” since 2016. The series also ends Monday night with a remarkable 2-2 at Millerntor.

Hamburg (AP) – Daniel Buballa saved FC St. Pauli from their proud streak against 1. FC Nürnberg.

With his remarkable 78th-minute shot, the defender saved Kiezclub 2: 2 (1: 1) from their first 2nd Bundesliga loss to “Club” since 2016 and their first home loss in the 2nd Bundesliga. Bundesliga football this year.

In front of 1000 spectators at the Millerntor stadium, Manuel Schäffler (8th minute) and Johannes Geis (49th / penalty) gave the advantage twice to the guests, Rodrigo Zalazar (28th, penalty) and Buballa each with a remarkable recovery twelve minutes before the shoot. equalized. The two teams stay in the middle of the table.

“I don’t often practice shots on goal. This week already and I will be directly rewarded, ”said the future father, Buballa, beaming. “Even the coach didn’t think I could do that, but I can also score the goal,” the 30-year-old said with a smile. Nuremberg striker Schäffler was self-critical after his debut: “I scored a goal, but I played shit. I should have held the balls better and unfortunately we lost our heads twice. It was good that we won a point. “

The two coaches each brought three new players into the match, which proceeded immediately. Zalazar pushed back Nuremberg goalkeeper Christian Mathenia (2nd), on the other side an offside goal from Robin Hack did not count (4th). Four minutes later, Schäffler got off to a better start to the season and scored for free in front of goalkeeper Robin Himmelmann. This was preceded by a bad pass from St. Pauli captain Christopher Avevor and a great Nuremberg counterattack, which Schäffler completed.

The Kiezkicker, oriented offensively, was not upset by the deficit. Finn Ole Becker (11th / outside post) and Maximilian Dittgen (23rd) could have equalized. This was then done by Zalazar with a penalty, which referee Florian Heft (Neuenkirchen) rightly inflicted after Tom Krauss fouled Daniel Kofi-Kyereh and subsequent video evidence. St. Pauli still had more play and 9-2 shots on goal, but left good chances.

Half two started badly for the hosts, and like in the 0-1, Avevor was in the middle. The defense chief stopped a shot with his arm, but turned away, but referee Heft decided on a hand penalty, with which Geis kept his cool. After that, St. Pauli seemed to lack strength. The home team tried everything and the shot with Buballa’s left foot in the far corner was the reward he deserved.