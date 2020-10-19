BOE begins to move to produce UTG screens and compete with Samsung on foldables

Recognized as one of the leading suppliers of displays for the global smartphone and tablet market, BOE is striving to enter the foldable device market, competing with Samsung in the production of UTG (Ultra Thin Glass) glasses, which is already present on the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold 2.

According to the information released, BOE would seek the collaboration of other companies in the Korean supply chain to reach the target of 20 million units available for delivery in the market, thus enabling the development and delivery of more folding .

One of the most relevant points of the information in question is that thanks to this movement to increase the availability of screens, it is possible that we have reductions in the value of devices sold in the market, taking in the hands of Samsung Display exclusivity in the offer of this type of glass.

With this, manufacturers will have the opportunity to choose their partners, to be able to choose the supplier who offers better terms, which can impact both the final consumer price and the profit margin of the consumer. company, which will only be possible to know when they are actually on the market. market.

Notably, the information in question is duly aligned with rumors that BOE intends to outperform Samsung in the short term (5 years, to be more exact) by providing flexible OLED displays, a mission that will certainly not be easy.

It should be remembered that as the name suggests, UTG glass is distinguished by providing a stronger screen for folding devices with a 3mm glass layer capable of bending without damaging the movement of the hinges and with an estimated lifespan of 200,000. openings and closings.