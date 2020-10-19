Vivo valued over 45 million reais under anti-corruption law

In 2014, the year in which the FIFA World Cup was held in Brazil, Vivo granted tickets for certain matches to public officials. The action was interpreted by the Federal Comptroller General (CGU) as incompatible with the terms of the anti-corruption law and the operator received an administrative sanction providing for the payment of a fine of more than 45 million reais.

To the shareholders, the operator explains, in a relevant fact, that the distribution of tickets took place “within the framework of marketing and institutional promotion actions”, but that the action was understood by CGU as being incompatible with the terms of the anti-corruption law, which leads to a fine of 0.1% of the operator’s turnover, or 45.7 million reais.

Besides paying the fine, the company is also responsible for the placement of the material in which it has to inform its customers – as well as the Brazilian population – of the process.

This includes the publication, on its official website and on the Telefônica Brasil page, of a banner with the call for a fine. The ad should be in a highly visible area of ​​the page and highlighted before the page. The image should always be at least 300 × 250 pixels in size.

In addition, Vivo is also expected to publish the decision in four of the largest nationally-circulated print newspapers, occupying at least 25% of a page in the first section or in individual internet portals.

The amount of the fine imposed is linked to the invoicing of the company during the year 2018. The anti-corruption law classifies as an act detrimental to management the fact of “promising, offering or giving, directly or indirectly, an advantage undue to a public official ”.

It should be recalled that in June, the operator was fined R $ 800,000 for misleading advertising after blocking Internet access in some of the plans offered to its customers in Brazil.