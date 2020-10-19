End of the deadlock? Anatel can only allocate 100 MHz of spectrum from 6 GHz to 5G

Although the auction of 5G high frequencies in Brazil is not scheduled until April 2021, Anatel has already worked to organize the bands for the new network. The agency saw its efforts further complicated with the announcement of Wi-Fi 6E, a new protocol launched earlier this year that operates on the 6GHz spectrum, which would cause conflicts with national 5G.

The agency has even considered a 500 MHz cut in the frequency available for Wi-Fi 6E, but it looks like a new, more standardized approach will be taken. In a live on the Tele.Synthesis site, Agostinho Linhares, head of spectrum, orbit and broadcast at Anatel, said a portion of it should actually be allocated to operators, but much smaller. provided that.

Economy and market 09 Oct.

Plans 06 Oct.

Anatel is expected to only grant 100 MHz of the highest part of the spectrum, between 7025 MHz and 7125 MHz, for 5G, in accordance with what the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) intends to establish. “A lot has been said, not everything is completely correct, not completely wrong. The point is that only the last 100 MHz discussed worldwide, so there is a global harmonization of what we call personal mobile service in Brazil, and internationally it is called IMT, ”Linhares explained.

If that is the decision in fact taken, virtually all of the 6 GHz spectrum would remain unlicensed, thus being available for Wi-Fi 6E and even for other services and applications that may operate in this range. Still, the manager explains that the agency is only expected to strike the hammer after the World Radio Conference (WRC), in 2023, when the decision is also being made around the world.





Also on the transmission, Celso Birraque, director of mobile access at Claro, pointed out that Claro himself and other operators around the world believe it is essential that part of 6 GHz be allowed for the 5G, although he did not say if 100 MHz would be enough.

As he explained, technology for the joint use of licensed and unlicensed frequencies was already planned for 4G, but the lack of control over unlicensed bands ended up causing serious interference problems. If there is no license, it can happen again in 5G.