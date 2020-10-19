See how it turned out: OnePlus Gallery app updated with OxygenOS 11 design

The new version of the OnePlus gallery arrives based on the new look of OxygenOS 11 and is already made available to several of the company’s devices, including the older ones, as you just need to download the update from the Google Play Store.

See a comparison between the old version and the new one:

Among the changes noted we have the removal of the navigation bar in the lower area of ​​the screen and more recent photos positioned in the central area for easy access. The title in the top box has gained a much larger font indicating the name of the album where the last photo is located, in addition to detailing the number of images and videos in the folder.

Collections and the Explore tab are now accessible by swiping right to left anywhere based on the indicators in the top area of ​​the screen.

It should be noted, however, that some users are reporting bugs in these new releases number 4.0.77 and 4.0.81 of the OnePlus gallery. According to the manufacturer, an update will be released in the next few days where the issues should be resolved, so if you’re patient and don’t want to find any flaws in the app, we recommend you wait.

On the other hand, if you want to try out the new interface, just use the link below to download the APK or download directly from the Google Play Store if the new version is already available for you.