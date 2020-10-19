Mickey didn’t like it! Pluto TV confirms its library with Star Trek, Sherlock Holmes and more

Over the past few months, we’ve seen here that Brazil is getting Pluto TV, another streaming service option that promises to compete with Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus, and others, betting on the offering of free programs instead of focusing. in subscriptions like its main competitors.

After seeing here that it is due to arrive in December with the availability of 24 channels, the video service revealed more details of how it works here, highlighting the focus on content aimed at Brazilians on the channels mentioned above.

According to information published by Pluto TV, the service will offer a wide range of programs selected specifically for Brazil and which will include hit TV series, award-winning films and a wide variety of genres, including realities, anime, style. life, contests, nature, crime, documentaries and children’s content.

“The expansion of Pluto TV in the Brazilian market is a step forward in our strategy to continue strengthening our position in the streaming environment in Latin America, providing our partners with a service with excellent content and an exceptional user experience. , in addition to offering our advertisers an exciting experience on a great AVOD platform, ”said Eduardo Lebrija, EVP, Commercial Director of ViacomCBS Networks Americas.

Among the confirmed attractions, the service has confirmed the availability of films such as Star Trek and classics from the Sherlock Holmes, Blue Jasmine, PS: I Love You, Switching Feet and Crô franchises. There will also be a variety of realities like Taboo, Jeannie is a Genius, Teen Mom, Papito In Love and the top rated anime Naruto Shippuden and Bleach. Kenan & Kell, CatDog, Rugrats: Os Anjinhos, As Pistas da Blue and Jelly Jamm are some of the outstanding children’s titles.

