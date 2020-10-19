OnePlus 9 is already in development under the code name “Lemonade”, rumor reveals

Even though shortly after the arrival of 8T, new rumors indicate that OnePlus is already working on its next major launch, OnePlus 9. Despite very early research, the information would not come as a surprise, given the short cycle of 6 months of launch between each top line of the company. According to Max J., the Chinese call the device the code name Lemonade.

It should be remembered that this is not the first time that we have heard the name Lemonade linked to a cell phone from OnePlus. In early September, leaks published details of a series of the manufacturer’s smartphones, including Lemonade. At the time, no information had been released.

Unfortunately, there are still no details on the specifications and features of OnePlus 9, but it is possible to speculate on some of the elements that should be present in the new line, while only one line of code leaked. in OxygenOS 11 gave us an idea of ​​what to expect in this regard. cameras.

The OnePlus 9 is expected to hit the market with the new Snapdragon 875, slated for launch later this year, and key new features include the built-in 5G modem and the adoption of ARM’s new Corte-X1 core. As for the codes, the cell phone can offer 8K recording at 960 FPS, an extremely high value and completely unheard of among smartphones.

Either way, it’s still early days to be sure, so we can only wait for more information, which should be released in the coming weeks. Following OnePlus’ traditional release cycle, the OnePlus 9 is expected to hit the market in April 2021.

