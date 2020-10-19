Most Pirated Movies, Released Games, and Box Office of the Week [19/10/2020]

Another week has started and with it it’s time to check out our already traditional compilation of the major games that will hit the console and PC market in the coming days, as well as the 10 films that have played best in theaters and for download via torrent.

Speaking first of the most pirated movies, we have a list that changes little from the previous week, being effective news here is the entry of Book of Blood, The 7 of Chicago and Monstrous Problems.

When we talk about the box office, we have movie theaters warming up after a few months without operations around the world, bringing in its TOP 10 a total of 4 premieres (The Kid Detective, Monstrous Problems, 2 Hearts and Explosive Legacy) . Not least, we also have on the list two films that have long been known to fans of the seventh art with the screening of Abracadabra and Jack’s Strange World, both dating from 1993.

Finally, we have a selection of games that reach both consoles (PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch), as well as for PCs, with the titles HyperBrawl Tournament, DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One, Monster Truck Championship and Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer with The Legend of Zelda – Complete Edition).

Movies

10 – Greyhound

9 – Pounds of blood

8 – Ava

7 – Enola Holmes

6 – 2067

5 – Hubie’s Halloween

4 – Chicago 7

3 – The Wolf of Snow Hollow

2 – Mulan

1 – monstrous problems

Games

October 20

Amnesia: Rebirth (PlayStation 4 and PC)

HyperBrawl Tournament (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC)

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC)

Delta Outpost (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC)

Bladed Fury (PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch)

Monster Truck Championship (Xbox One)

21st of October

ScourgeBringer (Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC)

Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One)

22 October

Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure (Xbox One and Nintendo Switch)

Ray’s the Dead (PlayStation 4 and PC)

Supraland (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One)

23 october

Pumpkin Jack (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC)

Transformers: Battlegrounds (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC)

Supermarket Shriek (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC)

Galacide (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One)

Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer with The Legend of Zelda – Complete Edition (Nintendo Switch)

Tickets

10 – The Children’s Detective

Box office: US $ 135,000

9 – monstrous problems

Box office: 255,000 USD

8 – Uncontrollable cold

Box office: 425 thousand US dollars

7 – The new mutants

Box office: 465 thousand US dollars

6-2 hearts

Box office: 565 thousand US dollars

5 – Abracadabra (relaunch)

Box office: US $ 756 thousand

4 – Jack’s Strange World (reissue)

Box office: $ 1.323 million

3 – Principle

Box office: $ 1,600 million

2 – A snare drum for my av

Box office: $ 2.50 million

1 – Explosive legacy

Box office: $ 3.7 billion