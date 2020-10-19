Huawei could present Nova line 8 days after Mate 40 announcement

After relaunching the Nova 7 SE as the Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition by replacing the Kirin 820 processor with the Dimensity 800U, Huawei is expected to present the next generation of the brand’s mid-range family shortly after the launch of the powerful models of the Mate 40 range.

With the launch of the Mate 40 line confirmed for October 22, new rumors indicate that the Nova 8 series (initially consisting of at least three models) is expected to be revealed a few days later, possibly announced in early November, the reckless indicates. Chinese Changan Digital King.

Despite the release predictions being revealed, no further details have been revealed regarding the device beyond what we already have so far, with the Nova 8 SE, Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro being the expected trio. So far we know of four variations of two models: HJC-AN00 and HJC-TN00 for one model and JSC-AN00 and JSC-TN00 for the other.

The Nova 8 is expected to be featured with MediaTek’s Dimensity 800 processor (which is currently exclusive to Xiaomi), in addition to offering a 90Hz OLED display and a possible price tag of 3,299 yuan (~ R $ 2,700). And for the Nova 8 Pro, Huawei is expected to deliver a Dimensity 1000+ processor, a 120Hz OLED display, and a possible suggested price of 3,999 (~ R $ 3,300).

The use of MediaTek’s Dimensity chips is due to the ban imposed by the government of Donald Trump, which prevents Huawei, as a Chinese company, from working with companies or technologies developed in the United States.