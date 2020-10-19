Deep Learning System Software Market to See Booming Growth | Intel, IBM, Google

Deep learning system software is primarily used for data extraction and transformation purpose. Deep learning is a part of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and uses deep learning algorithms to progressively extract higher-level features from the raw data. As per a survey, the global AI market is expected to reach USD 60 billion by 2025. The increasing research and development activities in deep learning will create new opportunities for market growth in the upcoming years.

Latest released the research study on Global Deep Learning System Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Deep Learning System Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Deep Learning System Software. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Intel Corporation (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (United States), Google Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), TensorFlow (United States), Amazon (United States), LISA lab (India), Facebook (United States), Nvidia Corporation (United States), General Vision, Inc. (United States), Skymind (United States) and Sensory (United States).

Market Trend

Deep Learning Usage in Big Data Analytics

Market Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Technology

Rapid Increase in the Amount of Data Being Generated in End-Use Industries

Restraints

Scalability of Deep Learning Models

Opportunities

Increasing Research and Development Activities in Deep Learning

Growing AI Adoption in Customer-Centric Services

Challenges

Lack of Technical Expertise

The Global Deep Learning System Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Cloud-based, On-premise), Application (Image Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining, Other), End-User Industry (Retail, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Industrial, Medical, Others), Subscription (Monthly, Annual)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Deep Learning System Software Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

