Radioactive disaster? Water from Fukushima nuclear reactor may be discharged into the sea

Yet, 9 years after the earthquake that caused great destruction and the death of more than 19,000 people in Japan, a new dilemma still surrounds the nuclear power plant: what to do with the contaminated water used to cool the Fukushima reactor.

According to the Japanese government, the country will have no more space to store this contaminated water until 2022. The solution that Japan has found could be to dump this waste into the ocean, although many fishermen, environmentalists and Local scientists are battling this possibility, a clash that has already lasted for years between them and the government.

On the other hand, scientists suggest measures that may be sufficient to avoid contamination of the sea. Among them, the dilution of one part of contaminated water to 40 of clean water, a process that can take 30 years to complete. complete, but can significantly reduce the environmental impact, experts say.

The government of Japan has yet to release an official note, as negotiations are ongoing, but Kyodo news agency reports that an official decision on how water should be treated could be made public in late October. . Until then, the situation remains critical given the immense risk of contamination that this disaster caused by the 9.0 degree earthquake that caused a 15-meter tsunami that hit the nuclear power plant.