AMD Ryzen 5000U once again leaks a boost line that mixes Zen 2 and Zen 3 architectures

AMD announced on October 8 its new Zen 3 architecture and Ryzen 5000 processors, which promise performance gains of up to 20% over its predecessors in the Ryzen 3000 family. Chips seem to finally put AMD at the top of the market , considering that its top-of-the-line Ryzen 9 5900X matches and even surpasses the Intel Core i9 10900K, thus becoming the new champion of the game.

With Zen 3 finally among us, new information is starting to emerge, this time related to future processors that will use the architecture. The ExecutableFix leaker news reveals each of the models in the Ryzen 5000U mobile APU line in detail, and ends up reinforcing old rumors that we will have a mix in the line, with some processors bringing Zen 3 and others keeping Zen 2. , offering some occasional changes from the Ryzen 4000U series.

The Ryzen 5000U “Cezanne” APUs will be chips based on the Zen 3 architecture and should therefore be the most interesting of the family. We’ll have three, the entry-level Ryzen 3 5400U variant, with 4 cores and 8 threads running between 2.6 GHz and 4 GHz, the intermediate Ryzen 5 5600U, with 6 cores and 12 threads and clocks between 2.3 GHz. and 4.3 GHz, and the top of the line Ryzen 7 5800U, with 8 cores and 16 threads running between 2 GHz and 4.4 GHz.

The “Lucienne” Ryzen 5000U APUs will be a kind of “Renoir Refresh”, being essentially revised versions of the Ryzen 4000U family chips. The settings remain very similar, but now all Lucienne processors rely on SMT, thus doubling the number of threads of the predecessors, in addition to an increase in CPU and GPU clocks.

The Lucienne series will also include three chips, the Ryzen 3 5300U, with 4 cores and 8 threads running between 2.6 GHz and 3.85 GHz, the intermediate Ryzen 5 5500U, with 6 cores and 12 threads and clocks between 2.1 GHz and 4 GHz and the Ryzen 7 5700U, with 8 cores and 16 threads running between 1.8 GHz and 4.3 GHz.

Closing the package, the 6 APUs will be equipped with Vega GPUs with 6 to 10 cores and clocks up to 2 GHz. Unfortunately, we won’t have the debut of graphics chips based on the new RDNA 2 architecture just yet, but it’s already speculated that the successor to the 5000U line, dubbed Rembrandt, should finally deliver the novelty. The AMD Ryzen 5000U family is expected to hit the market in early 2021.