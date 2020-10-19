Hand Tools Market 2019 To Be Worth Over US$ 17100 Million by 2024

The research report on Global Hand Tools Market provides up-to-date industry trends, the present market scenario, and the market forecast during 2019-2024. The complete analysis of Hand Tools Market on the global scale provides key details in form of graphs, statistics and tables which will help the market players in making key business decisions.

A hand tool is any tool that is not a power tool? that is, one powered by hand (manual labour) rather than by an engine. Some examples of hand tools are garden forks, secateurs, rakes, hammers, spanners, pliers, screwdrivers and chisels. Hand tools are generally less dangerous than power tools.

According to this study, over the next five years the Hand Tools market will register a 2.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 17100 million by 2024, from US$ 14800 million in 2019.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Stanley

Apex Tool Group

Great Wall Precision

TTi

Snap-on Inc.

Ideal Industries

Textron

Klein Tools

Wurth Group

Tajima

Knipex

Irwin

PHOENIX

Wiha

Channellock

Pro’skit

Ajay

Akar Tools

JPW Industries

JK Files

DUCK

JETECH

Excelta

Sinotools

The global average price of hand tools is in the decreasing trend, from 2203 /K Unit in 2012 to 2062 /K Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. China region is the largest supplier of hand tools, with a production market share nearly 47% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of hand tools, enjoying production market share nearly 22% in 2016.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hand Tools market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Hand Tools value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

General Purpose Tools

Metal Cutting Tools

Layout and Measuring Tools

Taps and Dies

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industrial

Household

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Hand Tools consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Hand Tools market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hand Tools manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hand Tools with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Hand Tools submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Hand Tools Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Hand Tools Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Hand Tools Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Hand Tools Segment by Type

2.2.1 General Purpose Tools

2.2.2 Metal Cutting Tools

2.2.3 Layout and Measuring Tools

2.2.4 Taps and Dies

2.3 Hand Tools Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Hand Tools Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Hand Tools Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Hand Tools Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Hand Tools Segment by Application

2.4.1 Industrial

2.4.2 Household

2.5 Hand Tools Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Hand Tools Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Hand Tools Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Hand Tools Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Hand Tools by Players

3.1 Global Hand Tools Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Hand Tools Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Hand Tools Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Hand Tools Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Hand Tools Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Hand Tools Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Hand Tools Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Hand Tools Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Hand Tools Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Hand Tools Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Hand Tools by Regions

4.1 Hand Tools by Regions

4.1.1 Global Hand Tools Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Hand Tools Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Hand Tools Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Hand Tools Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Hand Tools Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Hand Tools Consumption Growth

Continue…

