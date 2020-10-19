Medical Grade Hydrogel Market Size – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2024

Market Study Report Provides A Detailed Overview Of Medical Grade Hydrogel Market With Respect To The Pivotal Drivers Influencing The Revenue Graph Of This Business Sphere. The Current Trends of Medical Grade Hydrogel Market In Conjunction With The Geographical Landscape, Demand Spectrum, Remuneration Scale, And Growth Graph Of This Vertical Have Also Been Included In This Report.

Hydrogel is gel-like or colloidal substances made of water and solids. Hydrogels are highly absorbent (they can contain over 90% water) natural or synthetic polymeric networks. It is widely used in medical fields, industrial fields, consumer goods etc. Hydrogel is widely used in medical industry, such as hydrogel dressing, DDS, implants etc. Hydrogel dressings have the unique ability to provide additional moisture to the wound which both rehydrates necrotic and sloughy tissue to effect debridement and to absorb certain amounts of wound fluid into themselves.

According to this study, over the next five years the Medical Grade Hydrogel market will register a 7.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 800 million by 2024, from US$ 520 million in 2019. This report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Medical Grade Hydrogel.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

3M

ConvaTec

Derma Sciences

Smith&Nephew United

Axelgaard, Coloplast

Paul Hartmann

Covidien

Molnlycke Health Care

NIPRO PATCH

ESI BIO, Ocular Therapeutix

Ambu

KRUUSE

SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION

Jiyuan

Guojia

Yafoer

Huayang

In the past several years, the global medical grade hydrogel market is relatively stable with CAGR of 6.07% from 2012 to 2016. In 2016, the global actual consumption market of medical grade hydrogel was around 523 Million.

Medical grade hydrogel can be classified as Physical Crosslinked Hydrogels, Radiation Crosslinked Hydrogels and Crosslinking Agent Crosslinked Hydrogels in terms of crosslinking mechanism. Crosslinking Agent Crosslinked Hydrogels is the major kind of medical grade hydrogel, but the market of Radiation Crosslinked Hydrogels is growing more popular due to the reduce of cross linker.

Hydrogel is widely used in medical industry, such as hydrogel dressing, DDS, implants etc. Hydrogel dressings have the unique ability to provide additional moisture to the wound which both rehydrates necrotic and sloughy tissue to effect debridement and to absorb certain amounts of wound fluid into themselves. Hydrogel dressing is the largest application of medical grade hydrogel, with market share of 59.28% in 2016. The market of dressing can be classified as wound dressing, burn dressing, etc., among which wound dressing is the main application.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Medical Grade Hydrogel market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Medical Grade Hydrogel value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Physical Crosslinked Hydrogels

Radiation Crosslinked Hydrogels

Crosslinking Agent Crosslinked Hydrogels

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hydrogel Dressing

Drug Delivery Systems (DDS)

Implants

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Medical Grade Hydrogel consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Medical Grade Hydrogel market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Medical Grade Hydrogel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Medical Grade Hydrogel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Medical Grade Hydrogel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

