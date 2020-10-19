Business
At 3.8% CAGR, Household Ventilation Fan Market Size Poised to Touch USD 1020 Million by 2024
Market Study Report Provides A Detailed Overview of Household Ventilation Fan Market With Respect To The Pivotal Drivers Influencing The Revenue Graph Of This Business Sphere. The Current Trends Of Household Ventilation Fan Market In Conjunction With The Geographical Landscape, Demand Spectrum, Remuneration Scale, And Growth Graph Of This Vertical Have Also Been Included In This Report.
A household ventilation fan is a type of fan driven by the motor to change airflow and it is commonly used to circulate air in a home or building. In the coming years there is an increasing demand for household ventilation fan in the regions of Asia-Pacific and South America that is expected to drive the market for more advanced household ventilation fan. Increasing of construction industry fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on machinery manufacturing industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of household ventilation fan will drive growth in global market.
According to this study, over the next five years the Household Ventilation Fan market will register a 3.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1020 million by 2024, from US$ 850 million in 2019.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
Panasonic
Broan-NuTone
Delta Product
Zehnder Group
Systemair
Vent-Axia
Airflow Developments
Suncourt
Titon
Polypipe Ventilation
Weihe
Jinling
Airmate
GENUIN
Nedfon
Feidiao
The consumption volume of household ventilation fan is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of household ventilation fan industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of household ventilation fan is still promising.
Globally, the household ventilation fan industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of household ventilation fan is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Panasonic, Broan-NuTone, Delta Product and Zehnderd, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their household ventilation fan and related services. At the same time, China, occupied 39.96% production market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global household ventilation fan industry.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Household Ventilation Fan market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Household Ventilation Fan value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Ceiling Fan
Wall-Mounted Fan
Window-Mounted Fan
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Bathroom
Kitchen
Living room
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Household Ventilation Fan consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Household Ventilation Fan market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Household Ventilation Fan manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Household Ventilation Fan with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Household Ventilation Fan submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Household Ventilation Fan Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Household Ventilation Fan Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Household Ventilation Fan Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Household Ventilation Fan Segment by Type
2.2.1 Ceiling Fan
2.2.2 Wall-Mounted Fan
2.2.3 Window-Mounted Fan
2.3 Household Ventilation Fan Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Household Ventilation Fan Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Household Ventilation Fan Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Household Ventilation Fan Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Household Ventilation Fan Segment by Application
2.4.1 Bathroom
2.4.2 Kitchen
2.4.3 Living room
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Household Ventilation Fan Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Household Ventilation Fan Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Household Ventilation Fan Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Household Ventilation Fan Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Household Ventilation Fan by Players
3.1 Global Household Ventilation Fan Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Household Ventilation Fan Sales by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Household Ventilation Fan Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Household Ventilation Fan Revenue Market Share by Players
3.2.1 Global Household Ventilation Fan Revenue by Players (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Household Ventilation Fan Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Household Ventilation Fan Sale Price by Players
3.4 Global Household Ventilation Fan Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.4.1 Global Household Ventilation Fan Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players
3.4.2 Players Household Ventilation Fan Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Household Ventilation Fan by Regions
4.1 Household Ventilation Fan by Regions
4.1.1 Global Household Ventilation Fan Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Household Ventilation Fan Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Household Ventilation Fan Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Household Ventilation Fan Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Household Ventilation Fan Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Household Ventilation Fan Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Household Ventilation Fan Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Household Ventilation Fan Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
5.1.2 Americas Household Ventilation Fan Value by Countries (2014-2019)
5.2 Americas Household Ventilation Fan Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Household Ventilation Fan Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Household Ventilation Fan Consumption by Countries
6.1.1 APAC Household Ventilation Fan Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
6.1.2 APAC Household Ventilation Fan Value by Countries (2014-2019)
6.2 APAC Household Ventilation Fan Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Household Ventilation Fan Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Household Ventilation Fan by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Household Ventilation Fan Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
7.1.2 Europe Household Ventilation Fan Value by Countries (2014-2019)
7.2 Europe Household Ventilation Fan Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Household Ventilation Fan Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Household Ventilation Fan by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Household Ventilation Fan Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Household Ventilation Fan Value by Countries (2014-2019)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Household Ventilation Fan Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Household Ventilation Fan Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Household Ventilation Fan Distributors
10.3 Household Ventilation Fan Customer
11 Global Household Ventilation Fan Market Forecast
11.1 Global Household Ventilation Fan Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Household Ventilation Fan Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Household Ventilation Fan Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.2 Global Household Ventilation Fan Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Household Ventilation Fan Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Household Ventilation Fan Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Panasonic
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Household Ventilation Fan Product Offered
12.1.3 Panasonic Household Ventilation Fan Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Panasonic News
12.2 Broan-NuTone
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Household Ventilation Fan Product Offered
12.2.3 Broan-NuTone Household Ventilation Fan Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Broan-NuTone News
12.3 Delta Product
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Household Ventilation Fan Product Offered
12.3.3 Delta Product Household Ventilation Fan Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Delta Product News
12.4 Zehnder Group
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Household Ventilation Fan Product Offered
12.4.3 Zehnder Group Household Ventilation Fan Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Zehnder Group News
12.5 Systemair
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Household Ventilation Fan Product Offered
12.5.3 Systemair Household Ventilation Fan Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Systemair News
12.6 Vent-Axia
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Household Ventilation Fan Product Offered
12.6.3 Vent-Axia Household Ventilation Fan Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Vent-Axia News
12.7 Airflow Developments
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Household Ventilation Fan Product Offered
12.7.3 Airflow Developments Household Ventilation Fan Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Airflow Developments News
12.8 Suncourt
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Household Ventilation Fan Product Offered
12.8.3 Suncourt Household Ventilation Fan Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Suncourt News
12.9 Titon
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Household Ventilation Fan Product Offered
12.9.3 Titon Household Ventilation Fan Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Titon News
12.10 Polypipe Ventilation
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 Household Ventilation Fan Product Offered
12.10.3 Polypipe Ventilation Household Ventilation Fan Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Polypipe Ventilation News
12.11 Weihe
12.12 Jinling
12.13 Airmate
12.14 GENUIN
12.15 Nedfon
12.16 Feidiao
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
