At 3.8% CAGR, Household Ventilation Fan Market Size Poised to Touch USD 1020 Million by 2024 

Market Study Report Provides A Detailed Overview of Household Ventilation Fan Market With Respect To The Pivotal Drivers Influencing The Revenue Graph Of This Business Sphere. The Current Trends Of Household Ventilation Fan Market In Conjunction With The Geographical Landscape, Demand Spectrum, Remuneration Scale, And Growth Graph Of This Vertical Have Also Been Included In This Report.

A household ventilation fan is a type of fan driven by the motor to change airflow and it is commonly used to circulate air in a home or building. In the coming years there is an increasing demand for household ventilation fan in the regions of Asia-Pacific and South America that is expected to drive the market for more advanced household ventilation fan. Increasing of construction industry fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on machinery manufacturing industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of household ventilation fan will drive growth in global market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Household Ventilation Fan market will register a 3.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1020 million by 2024, from US$ 850 million in 2019.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Panasonic

Broan-NuTone

Delta Product

Zehnder Group

Systemair

Vent-Axia

Airflow Developments

Suncourt

Titon

Polypipe Ventilation

Weihe

Jinling

Airmate

GENUIN

Nedfon

Feidiao

The consumption volume of household ventilation fan is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of household ventilation fan industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of household ventilation fan is still promising.

Globally, the household ventilation fan industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of household ventilation fan is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Panasonic, Broan-NuTone, Delta Product and Zehnderd, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their household ventilation fan and related services. At the same time, China, occupied 39.96% production market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global household ventilation fan industry.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Household Ventilation Fan market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Household Ventilation Fan value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Ceiling Fan

Wall-Mounted Fan

Window-Mounted Fan

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Bathroom

Kitchen

Living room

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Household Ventilation Fan consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Household Ventilation Fan market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Household Ventilation Fan manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Household Ventilation Fan with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Household Ventilation Fan submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

