SpaceX successfully completes shipment of yet another batch of Starlink satellite orbit

SpaceX’s plans to further expand its particular constellation of Earth-orbiting satellites continue to be in full swing. Last Sunday, October 18, Elon Musk’s space agency successfully sent 60 more Starlink satellites into orbit around our planet.

With the success of the mission, the South African billionaire’s company reaches more than 8 hundred man-made celestial bodies in orbit – in total, 835 satellites are positioned to provide broadband connection service owned by the American company.

However, it is important to note that among the 60 new satellites sent, not all of them will be useful to provide the Internet connection signal. Indeed, among them, some have been deliberately deactivated in order to carry out internal tests.

For this expedition, as has happened on other occasions, the company made traditional attempts to salvage the fairing of the Falcon 9, the rocket used in Starlink mission expeditions.

During this specific launch, the company succeeded in mastering the land. The resumption of games, however, was “almost successful”. Indeed, the team responsible managed to recover the two halves of the Falcon 9 fairing. However, one of the nets of the collecting barge gave way during the capture.

The process of recovering Falcon 9 parts is important so that SpaceX can “reduce” the costs of each mission and thus reuse the rocket as many times as possible.

Broadband internet connection service

Sending satellites from the Starlink constellation into orbit aims to improve Elon Musk’s company Internet connection. The company has already published the results of preliminary tests of its broadband which shows a speed of around 100 Mbps, which can be compared to several similar services in the United States or on the Internet via optical fiber in Brazil.

The sending of the 60 satellites was, once again, accompanied by the company on Twitter. Depending on the company, the service should be offered in places where connection is expensive, weak or completely non-existent.

Falcon 9 launches 60 Starlink satellites – one step closer to providing high-speed, high-speed internet access to places where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable pic.twitter.com/3J06rSFBqm

– SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 18, 2020

SpaceX’s plans also include reaching a download speed of up to 1 Gbps by the end of the installation. For the moment, the connection service is being tested internally by the company which intends, by the end of the year, to extend the tests to its final audience.