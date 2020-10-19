International

New Mi Watch Color coming soon: Xiaomi announces the return of the watch with the SpO2 sensor tomorrow

rej October 19, 2020

According to the image shown, the watch must have an SpO2 sensor, which can measure the oxygenation level of the blood. An examination increasingly present in connected watches to improve the monitoring of physical activity and also because of the coronavirus, since it can be used to detect the main symptom of the disease: reduced respiratory capacity.

The sensor is unfortunately not present in the first version of Mi Watch Color, which was launched in India at the end of September as the Mi Watch Revolve, so it can be a nice upgrade for those who want healthcare. additional.

The post on Weibo still implies that the watch can arrive with a longer battery and more sport modes to accompany the user in various practices. Either way, we’ll know all the details tomorrow (October 20) when the watch is officially launched by Xiaomi. Be sure to follow all the details here on TudoCelular.

