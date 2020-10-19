Automotive Terminal Market Size, Share to witness 10.50% CAGR over 2020-2027 – Industry News

Selbyville, Delaware. The report Automotive Terminal Market Size and Analysis maintains enhanced dynamics and is overshadowed by a top player across the globe. The research report provides Automotive Terminal Market Growth and information corresponding to market segments such as geographies, product type, application, and end-use industry. Experts use the most recent Automotive Terminal Market research techniques and tools to assemble widespread and precise marketing research reports. A detailed outline about Automotive Terminal market size and share were combined in this report which gives a comprehensive analysis of different verticals of businesses.

Global Automotive Terminal Market is valued approximately USD 15.53 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.50 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Automotive terminals are electromechanical tools that regulate various electronic systems and are also used to connect charger with cell or batteries in vehicles. The terminals are available in several sizes, specifications and designs depending upon the demand for the end-use industry. Terminals are fitted at the end point of a wire with a connector or faster. Rapid increase in the electrical systems in vehicles acts as a major driver.

Also, increasing energy efficiency with electric mobility and connected devices drive the market growth. Further, growing electric vehicle penetration across the globe augments the market growth. As per Electric vehicles volumes, the first half of 2019 experienced delivery of 149,500 plug-in vehicles accounting to an increase of 23% as compared to its value from 2018. 72% of these were pure electric (BEV) and 28% were plug-in hybrids.

Moreover, increasing sales of mid-size and luxury cars which are equipped with numerous electronic components and increasing demand for vehicles with advanced electronics fosters the market growth. Germany is world’s premium car production hub with 70% of all premium branded vehicles made by German OEMs as per German Trade and Invest, 2018. Moreover, of the total premium car produced in 2017 globally Germany produced 38% and UK produced 7%. However, terminals capable of handling vibration requirements and highly consolidated automotive terminal market impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, increasing development of Connected, autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Automotive Terminal market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the widescale production and establishment of manufacturing bases. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing adoption of electric vehicles would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive Terminal market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

TE Connectivity

Delphi

Furukawa Electric

PKC Group

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Lear Corporation

Molex, LLC

Grote Industries, Inc.

Keats Manufacturing

Viney Corporation Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Body Control & Interiors

Safety & Security

Cooling

Engine & Emission Control

Infotainment

Lighting System

Battery System

By Current Rating:

Below 40 Ampere

41-100 Ampere

Above 100 Ampere

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars (PC)

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Construction Vehicle

Agricultural Vehicle

By Electric Vehicle Type:

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

