Basaksehir coach raves about Nagelsmann | Free press

Leipzig (dpa) – Istanbul coach Okan Buruk Basaksehir has praised his counterpart Julian Nagelsmann ahead of the Champions League duel with RB Leipzig. “He brings a lot of positive things to a team. Every team would like to have a coach like that. I see him as one of the five most successful coaches, ”said Buruk on Monday in Leipzig. The Turkish champions will play their first match in the premier class in Leipzig on Tuesday (9 p.m. / DAZN).

Hopes for advancement are apparently low. “It’s a death group with a lot of strong teams,” said Buruk. The 47-year-old stressed that all results will remain important for UEFA’s five-year ranking. “Games play a huge role for our country. Unfortunately, Turkey is currently in bad shape. “