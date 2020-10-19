Galaxy Watch 3: the best smartwatch for Android cell phone users? | Revision / Revision

The Galaxy Watch 3 was recently released as part of the new Galaxy ecosystem, which includes the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the Buds Live phone – which you saw here – and the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus. The watch presents a full range of functions and a refined design, with the rotating crown as its main strengths.

Since there was no Galaxy Watch 2, this model is the direct successor to the first Galaxy Watch in design, but its clearest benchmark is the Galaxy Active 2, announced last year and still on sale. Samsung has given us the new watch to test, and in this review, you’ll know whether it’s worth buying the South Korean giant’s latest watch.

Design

Perhaps the most notable difference between Galaxy Watch 3 and Active 2 is the design. Its design is more social and sturdy, with stainless steel construction on the sides and two hanging buttons on the right side. The rotating crown is taller than the glass, which gives more durability, and the screen retains some fingerprints.

The back is identical to the Active 2, with a chrome and magnetic circle with the Samsung Galaxy Watch inscription and sensors. The strap is made of genuine leather with exposed stitching and is 22mm wide, and the beam is traditional and also made of stainless steel. It’s detachable and easy to take off, and anyone who doesn’t feel comfortable with leather can change it to a 22mm leather in whatever material or color they prefer, and you’ll remember it when you wear it. training.

We tested the 45mm version, but Samsung offers a smaller model, 41mm, which may be more comfortable for men with thinner wrists and also for women, as the variant we are using is quite sturdy. It should be noted that it is also thicker than the watches in the Active line, but is not heavy on the wrist. There is a balance here between size and lightness.

Screen

The screen is still a strong point of Samsung devices, and it would be no different on Watch 3. The AMOLED screen of the watch has vivid colors and deep blacks, making it easy to see content even in direct sunlight. and, for outdoor use, even 50% brightness is able to provide comfortable viewing

The screen, which has no curves like in the sporty Samsung model, has Gorilla Glass DX protection and, during the testing period, was not damaged by scratches or bumps.

Warps, system and application

The operation here is identical to the last Samsung smartwatch, but with a few peculiarities, which we will explain. Here the system is also Tizen, but with more RAM and storage (1 GB and 8 GB) than the previous model. There is more space to add MP3 music (if you know what it is), apps, Spotify playlists and Watchfaces downloaded from Galaxy Store. But, moreover, it is the same experience of using the interface.

By turning the crown to the left, you access notifications and, on the right, access the various widgets, which can be added and personalized. The top button is the Back button and the bottom button accesses apps, and long press can set functions, such as accessing Spotify or Samsung Pay.

And here the physical rotating crown takes on its full meaning, unlike the virtual crown of Active 2. Its use facilitates navigation and avoids fingerprints on the watch. It is possible to cycle through all the functions of the watch by the crown, saving the touch just to select the function you want, and it gives the feeling of being a faster watch and avoids fingerprints.

The Watch 3 can also be controlled by the smartphone, through the Galaxy Wearable app, but it still needs two other apps to fully function: Samsung Health and, in the case of Samsung cell phone owners, Samsung Health Monitor, for measure blood pressure and electrocardiograms, functions that are only available to those who have the entire ecosystem. Anyone with a phone other than Samsung should download all of these apps to get the most out of the watch, in addition to the Watch 3 plug-in, all available on the Play Store or the App Store.

The watch makes and receives calls, with a high (and adjustable) volume, but the recommendation is to use it in an emergency, when the mobile phone is not there and answering by the watch is the alternative the most viable. In connectivity, we have Bluetooth for pairing with cell phone and headphones, NFC for payments via Samsung Pay and Wi-Fi connection. During our tests, we noticed that the loss of connection between the cell phone and the watch performed on Watch 3 more often, or even inside the same house: with a few walls out of the way, the clock was disconnected from the cell phone.

Galaxy Wearable (Samsung Gear)

Developer: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Free

Size: 5.4M

Sade

Although this is a watch with a more social design, Samsung has bet on the health functions, which improve the already comprehensive tracking of sports activities. Here we have the measurement of heart rate, sleep, stress, control of female health, blood oxygen level – which is even more useful in times of pandemic – in addition to the ECG and blood pressure, approved by Anvisa.

Regarding the last function, it needs an external counter to save the data and serve as a reference for measuring on the watch later. In addition to these functions, the watch is able to monitor 41 types of exercises, from simple walking to yoga, to a series of specific gym workouts, such as sit-ups, lateral raise and weightlifting, which makes Watch 3 an inseparable companion for users to stay active.

When running, the GPS is precise and fast, and the watch is able to perceive, after ten minutes of constant pace, that the user is running or walking, and begins to monitor the run alone by counting the time already practiced, which is great for the forgotten, and the built-in Strava app lets you run there, although the integration between runs recorded on the watch and Strava isn’t intuitive.

The integration

Of the watches that aren’t made by Apple, Samsung’s are the only ones that have the ability to officially download third-party apps, and here’s some good news and some bad news. The Galaxy Store gives you access to a number of apps, but not all of them work well. Uber is a clear example. Slow and with constant bugs. Spotify runs smoothly, allowing you to listen to music, access and download playlists right to your watch, obviously using wireless headphones. It is preferable for Premium plan subscribers.

In addition to third-party apps, the store offers a wide range of apps from Samsung itself, such as calendar, calendar, timer, camera controller, email, messages and gallery … the list is long. And, for those with a Samsung phone, the apps are paired and let you use your phone less for seeing notifications or even turning off your alarm clock without having to pick up your smartphone. Speaking of integration, the same goes for headphones: they connect to the watch and let you go for a run or exercise without using your cell phone.

Drums

Here we come back to the Achilles heel of the clock. In our test usage model, with email, WhatsApp, and Facebook notifications turned on, brightness at 60%, and no Always-On Display turned on, the battery lasted just over two days and dropped noticeably with Always On activated. The time is similar to that of Active 2 when we tested the model in the first half of the year.

But there’s another bad news here: don’t wait for the fast load. In our tests, it took over two hours for the Watch 3 to fully charge, and the time is very similar with the magnetic charger that came in the box or wireless charging. And, for those who choose this guy, it’s an alert. It accepts wireless charging, but not all models support the function. We tested it on different chargers, even a Samsung model, and it only recharged on its own external battery and on the brand’s cellphones (Galaxy S10 Plus, S20 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra).

It should be noted that this is still a better battery time than the Apple Watch, for comparison purposes, but still far from the Huawei or Xiaomi models, which allow more than a week without having to reload. But let’s repeat what we said in the analysis of Active 2: the watch, at some point, will let you down.

Is it worth it?

The Galaxy Watch 3 is today the most complete smartwatch not manufactured by Apple, but its evolutions compared to the Galaxy Active 2 are only aesthetic, with a less sporty and more social design. In functions, only the measurement of oxygen in the blood is not present in the old model. Plus, the experience is the same, including poor battery life.

Here is a personal style choice. But also in price. The Galaxy Watch 3 launched with prices between R $ 2,799 and R $ 2,999, with a voucher to buy products from the Samsung ecosystem, or it could be purchased at a big discount when purchasing a Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra. The previous watch can be purchased from the Samsung website at much more attractive prices, and you will have the main functions including ECG and blood pressure.

The answer is therefore very private. If your style is more understated and social, and if you’re willing to spend more to maintain that style, betting on the Galaxy Watch 3 is a great choice. If the idea is to have the best of Samsung on your wrist and save money, Active 2 does its job with excellence.

Advantages and disadvantages

Advantages and disadvantages