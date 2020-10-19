Apple Music TV launches in US with 24-hour music videos

Anyone missing the old MTV channel – which was more focused on showing music videos – may have a new reason to celebrate. In fact, Apple launched today, September 19, in the United States, the Apple TV Music channel, which will initially play music videos 24 hours a day.

The first program, which lasted a day, reproduced a top 100 of the most played songs on Apple Music in the United States. However, the company must still present musical content with its own curatorship among other video clips.

In addition to the initial schedule, Apple is due to present next Thursday, October 22, a special program to celebrate the release of American singer and songwriter Bruce Springsteen’s “Letters to You” album, with the broadcast of the new album launch party. .

Apple still promises, according to the Variety website, to release new music videos to Apple Music TV every Friday, in addition to an exclusive interview with Zane Lowe, host of Apple Music Radio 1.

The service, as noted, was only launched in the US and is available through the Apple Music and Apple TV apps. However, it’s important to note that there is no information about the channel launching in other countries, so there is no way to know – at first – if this will be an exclusive for. Apple fans in the North American country or whether it will reach more regions.

It should be remembered that at the beginning of the month, Apple Music subscribers won official Disney playlists on the Cupertino giant’s music streaming service.