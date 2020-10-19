Global Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.,Regaine,Merck & Co., Inc,Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd,Phyto – Alès Groupe,Kirkland Signature

According to Data Bridge Market Research new Market report, global alopecia treatment (Hair Loss) market will account to reach an estimated USD 8.21 billion in 2018 growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.21 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 12.40 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population along with high demand for surgical hair transplant and changing lifestyle.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the alopecia treatment (hair loss) market are Cipla,Viviscal,Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.,Regaine,Merck & Co., Inc,Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd,Phyto – Alès Groupe,Kirkland Signature,

Segmentation:Global Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market

Global Alopecia Treatment

(Hair Loss)

By Disease Type

(Androgenic Alopecia, Alopecia Areata, Ciatricial Alopecia, Traction Alopecia, Alopecia Totalis),

Drug Type

(Minoxidil, Finasteride, Cyclosporine and Others),

Gender

(Male, Female),

Route of Administration

(Oral, Topical, Injectable),

Distribution Channel

(Hospital, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN ALOPECIA TREATMENT (HAIR LOSS) MARKET

Rising Geriatric Population

According to United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs/Population Division; in 2017, estimated population of people with age 60 or above was 962 million, which means around 13 per cent of the population. This age bracket or group is growing at a rate of 3 per cent every year. Presently, Europe is leading the other regions in terms of population consisting of this age group. This brisk speed of ageing is expected to carry on in other regions as well, which projects that by the end of 2050 excluding Africa all regions of the world would have more than a quarter share of their total population at an age of 60 years and above. The population of this age group is projected to reach around 1.40 billion in 2030 and 2.10 billion in 2050, and could ultimately rise up to 3.10 billion in 2100.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of global alopecia treatment (hair loss) market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

