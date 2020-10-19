Corporate Wellness Market Booming Worldwide with Compsych, Wellness Corporate Solutions, Optum

Global Corporate Wellness Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.

Major Players in Corporate Wellness Report Include,

Compsych, Wellness Corporate Solutions, Optum, Inc., Virgin Pulse, Quest Diagnostics, EXOS, Privia Health, Central Corporate Wellness , Sodexo, Vitality Group, Truworth Wellness, Fitlinxx

Definition

Corporate wellness solutions refer to workplace health promotion activity designed to support healthy behavior in the workplace aiming at the improvement of employee well-being. It includes healthy eating promotion, stress management, exercise, and others. Market players are focusing on developing advanced corporate wellness solutions. For instance recently in 2018, Wellness Corporate Solutions launches an upgraded employee wellness portal named Well Connect Plus. In addition, increasing demand for corporate wellness solutions from medium-sized organizations, emerging countries, and growth in the private sector expected to drive the demand for corporate wellness solutions over the forecasted period.

Corporate Wellness Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Service (Health Risk Assessment, Fitness, Smoking Cessation, Health Screening, Nutrition & Weight Management, Stress Management, Others), Category (Fitness & Nutrition Consultants, Psychological Therapists), End User (Small-scale Organizations, Medium-scale Organizations, Large-scale Organizations)

Market Trend

Emphasizing On Integration of Wearable Technology, Gamification Programs, and Mobile Applications in Corporate Wellness Solutions

Emergence of onsite corporate wellness programs



Market Drivers

Increasing Number of Employees in the Private Sector

Rising Awareness Regarding Employee Health & Well-Being

Increasing Demand for Corporate Wellness Solutions from Medium-Scale Organizations



Opportunities

Rising Demand for Corporate Wellness Solutions from Emerging Economies

Growing Focus on Employee Retention

Increasing Adoption of Wellness Programs in Organizations As It Reduces the Health Risks of Employees

The Corporate Wellness market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Corporate Wellness Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global Corporate Wellness Market

The report highlights Corporate Wellness market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Corporate Wellness market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Global Corporate Wellness Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Corporate Wellness Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*), Price* Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

…………………. Continued

