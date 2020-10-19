Global Function Driven Metagenomics Market Outlook and Deep Study of Top Key Players like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; QIAGEN; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Novogene Corporation; PerkinElmer Inc

Global function driven metagenomics market is expected to register a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant surge in the adoption of next-generation sequencing methods and an increase in the application areas for the same.

Download Sample PDF Copy of Report https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-function-driven-metagenomics-market

The global Function Driven Metagenomics market report defines CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020-2026 for the market. The market report also contains the drivers and restraints for the Function Driven Metagenomics market that are obtained with the help of SWOT analysis, and also shows all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands with their systemic company profiles, that are driving the market. It is the most appropriate, rational and admirable market research report provided with a devotion and comprehension of business needs. Function Driven Metagenomics is the most promising market research report which has been structured in the way anticipated.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global function driven metagenomics market are Danaher; Merck KGaA; Illumina, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; QIAGEN; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Novogene Corporation; PerkinElmer Inc.; Arc Bio, LLC; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Promega Corporation; Takara Bio Inc.; IntegraGen; Zymergen; Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.; BGI; Eurofins Scientific; Macrogen Inc.; yaazhxenomics.com; CD Genomics; Microsynth AG; GENEWIZ; SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd; BaseClear B.V.; Swift Biosciences Inc.; ENTEROME; Aperiomics, Inc.; Second Genome and Cosmosid Inc among others.

Market Drivers

Further advancements of technologies and methods for functional metagenomics is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing applications of function-driven metagenomics for understanding gut microbes and genes in humans is expected to augment growth of the market

Market Restraints

Large costs associated with the overall metagenomics system is expected to restrict the adoption of the market

Lack in the availability of infrastructure, instruments and capabilities is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, The 3Rd Open Conference of Functional Metagenomics International was held in Trondheim, Norway from June 16-19, 2019. The conference depicted their discussion topics varying from phylogenetic and functional survey of the environment; tools, methods and the areas of application of functional metagenomics; while also focusing on enzyme and bioactive compound discovery with the help of metagenomics

In January 2018, Zymergen announced that they had acquired Radiant Genomics, which will help bring all of the associated functional metagenomics technologies to Zymergen’s platform. This will help in increasing the capabilities of Zymergen for identification of agriculture, healthcare, chemicals, materials and other verticals. The technology available with Radiant helps researchers and scientists identify the most diverse products encoded inside the genomes of organisms which cannot be produced in labs

Access Full Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-function-driven-metagenomics-market