Global Oncology Nutrition Market 2020 Industry Segmentation, CAGR Status, Leading Trends and Forecast To 2025

Download FREE PDF Sample Copy of Report@ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-oncology-nutrition-market

Nutrition is an important part of cancer treatment. Choosing the right kinds of foods to nourish the body can help patients stay stronger and feel better throughout their treatment.Cancer itself, as well as its treatments, can affect the appetite. It can also change the body’s ability to tolerate certain foods and use certain nutrients. Global Oncology Nutrition Market is expected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2025, from USD 1.34 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.6 % during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Oncology Nutrition Market, By Cancer Type (Head & Neck, Stomach & Gastrointestinal, Liver, Pancreatic, Esophageal, Lung, Breast, Blood), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Oncology Nutrition Market

Some of the major players operating in the global oncology nutrition market are Danone, Nestle, B, Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott, Fresenius Kabi AG, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC. , Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Hormel Foods Corporation, Global Health Products, Inc., Victus, Lactonova amongst others.

Market Segmentation:

The global oncology nutrition market is segmented based on cancer or end user type and by geographical segments.

Based on cancer type, the market is segmented into head & neck cancer, stomach & gastrointestinal cancer, liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, blood cancer

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising prevalence rate of cancer

Increasing number of patients being treated for malnutrition

increasing quality of clinical research on nutritional interventions

Rising demand for nutritional feeding in the homecare sector

shifting focus from parenteral to enteral nutrition

Key Developments in the Market:

June 2016, Danone(France) and HungerNdThirst foundation started a collaboration to understand cancer patients’ needs to help them better deal with taste alterations. The purpose was to improve nutritional intake and quality of life by combatting dysgeusia.

November 2012: The joint venture of Nestle (Switzerland) and Chinese medicine library provided an opportunity to develop and commercialise truly innovative and scientifically validated botanical-based nutrition for personalised healthcare in gastrointestinal health.

To Inquire before Buy Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-oncology-nutrition-market

Competitive Analysis:

The global oncology nutrition market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes global oncology nutrition market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America

