Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market 2020-2027 Strategic Insights, Share and Growth Accelerating Factors | Major Gaints – Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences Co., Ltd., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Celleron Therapeutics

Global histone deacetylase inhibitors market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR of 14.2% in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report contains data of the base year 2019 and historic year 2018. Prevailing cases of neurological disorders and other chronic diseases creates avenues for this market growth

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global histone deacetylase inhibitors market are Midatech Pharma PLC, Crystal Genomics, CELGENE CORPORATION, Novartis AG, Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences Co., Ltd., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Celleron Therapeutics, FORUM Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, Eisai Co., Ltd., REGENACY PHARMACEUTICALS, LLC, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Aurobindo Pharma, Trovagene, Wellness Pharma International, Syndax, MEI Pharma Inc., Onxeo among others.

Market Definition: Global Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market

Histone deacetylase inhibitors are chemotherapy agents that inhibit histone deacetylases. These agents cause apoptosis and cell death. Histone deacetylase inhibitors are newer class of anti-cancer drugs used for treatment of T-cell lymphoma and myeloma. The drugs show good effects for hematological malignancies and epigenetic or non-epigenetic regulations.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 9.6 million deaths are reported in 2018 by cancer which includes lung, prostate, stomach and liver cancer as the most common types of cancers. The histone deacetylase inhibitor drugs show good activity for treatment of these diseases with lesser side effects.

Segmentation: Global Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market

Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market : By Classification

Class I HDACs

Class II HDACs

Class III HDACs

Others

Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market : By Application

Oncology

Neurology

Others

Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market : By Drugs

Vorinostat

Romidepsin

Belinostat

Others

Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market : By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Others

Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market : By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market : By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market:

In October 2019, Midatech Pharma PLC received Orphan Drug designation from the U. S. FDA for MTX110, a non-selective histone deacetylase inhibitor used for treatment of patients with malignant glioma and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG). This designation will support the development of drug candidate and accelerate its approval

In August 2019, Crystal Genomics received the Orphan Drug designation from the U. S. FDA for CG-745, a histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor drug candidate used for treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer. This designation will support the development of drug candidate and accelerate its approval

Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence of cancer majorly drive the market growth

Number of ongoing research and development of histone deacetylase inhibitors drives the market growth

Increasing awareness about the cancer therapeutics also boost this market growth

Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market Restraints

High costs associated with the therapy hampers the market growth

Uncertainty issues related to histone deacetylase inhibitor drugs restrains the market growth

Unfavorable reimbursement policies restrains the market growth

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global histone deacetylase inhibitors market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

