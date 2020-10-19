Global Transdermal Patches Market In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics & Emerging Growth Factors 2020||Tesa Labtec GmbH, Nitto Denko Corporation, Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Wholly-owned subsidiary of Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical

The Transdermal Patches report makes available fluctuations in CAGR values during the forecast period of 2020-2026 for the market. This market report offers all-inclusive study about production capacity, consumption, import and export for all the major regions across the world. Transdermal Patches market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The competitive landscape section of the report highlights a clear insight about the market share analysis of major industry players. Moreover, businesses can gain insights into profit growth and sustainability programme with this universal Transdermal Patches market report.

Transdermal Patches Market is expected to reach USD 7383.47 Billion by 2026 from USD 4445.18 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 5.8%. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, base year for this study is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019–2026. The rising number of diabetic patients across the globe is likely to increase the consumption of transdermal drug delivery patch.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Transdermal Patches Market are AdhexPharma, ProSolus, Inc., Tapemark, Tesa Labtec GmbH, Nitto Denko Corporation, Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Wholly-owned subsidiary of Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.), LTS Lohmann, Therapie-Systeme AG, Medherant Limited, Corium International, Inc., Bayer AG, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Antares Pharma Inc., Aneva Drug Delivery Systems, Abbott Laboratories, Medipatch, Inc., Mylan Pharmaceutical, Inc., Acrux Limited among others.

SEGMENTATION: GLOBAL TRANSDERMAL PATCHES MARKET

By Application Cardiovascular CNS Pain Management Dermatology Others

By Technology Electric current Mechanical arrays Thermal Ablation Chemical Enhancers Others

Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. (Japan) announced that the transdermal, pain management patch FENTOSTAPE achieved the primary endpoint of the Phase III clinical study in Japan.

In July 2018, Mylan N.V. (U.S.) launched generic version of Novartis’ Exelon Patch known as Rivastigmine Transdermal System for the treatment of patients suffering from dementia in the US.

Market Drivers:

Increasing advantages over the oral and ingesting medications is expected to drive the market growth

Non-Invasive and painless administration of medication is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Inability of the skin to absorb large range of medications is expected to restrain the market growth

Development of contact dermatitis or other skin infections at the site of application is also expected to restrain the market growth

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Market Landscape

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

Part 04: Market Sizing

Market definition

• Market sizing

• Market size and forecast

Part 05: Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product

Market segmentation by product

• Market segmentation By Applications

• Market segmentation By End Users

• Comparison by product

• Others – Market size and forecast

• Market opportunity by product

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

• Geographic comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast

• EMEA – Market size and forecast

• APAC – Market size and forecast

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Market drivers

• Market challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Overview

• Landscape Disruption

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

