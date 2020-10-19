Telecine news this week [19/10/20]

We’ve arrived at the start of another week, and with that Telecine just released their traditional list of top movies to air on their channels. Among the highlights of the era we have the classic Back to the Future trilogy marathon, the comedy Do The Way They Want, which brings together a cast of stars like Jane Fonda and Diane Keaton in an involved plot with 50 Shades of Gray, in addition to horror debut The Orphans, starring Finn Wolfhard and Mackenzie Davis.

Curiosity 19 oct.

Android 07 release

It should be remembered that Samsung has a promotion, valid until November 13, offering 6 months of Telecine subscription when purchasing one of the brand’s 2020 TVs. Plus, for those considering the arrival of Disney Plus in Brazil, good news: Soul, Pixar’s latest animation, will debut on the platform in the middle of Christmas, on December 25.

Check out Telecine’s highlights this week:

October 20

Indomitable Genius (Telecine Touch at 10 p.m.)

Will is a bright boy and has a great talent for mathematics, but he works as a janitor at a famous university. Psychologist Sean Maguire helps you shape your identity and deal with emotions, leading you through life.

21st of October

Back to the future marathon

Back to the future (Telecine Cult at 7:55 p.m.)

Marty McFly is a young man who accidentally travels in a time machine built by scientist Doc Brown. Now, in the 1950s, he sees his parents who have not yet fallen in love. And in order not to jeopardize his own existence, he must act like his parents’ cupid.

Back to the Future II (Telecine Cult at 10 p.m.)

Marty and Doc Brown travel to the future to solve a McFly family issue. But when they return to the present, they discover that Biff Tennan stole the Delorean and changed the course of history. Now the duo must return to 1955 once again to undo the disaster.

Back to the Future III (Telecine Cult at 11:55 p.m.)

After receiving a letter dated 1885 from his old friend Doc Brown, Marty McFly travels to the Old West to meet him. There, he discovers that Doc is in trouble and flees a bunch of thugs. Now McFly has just a few days left to save everyone’s skin and get back to the future.

22 October

Party Soul (Telecine Popcorn at 10 p.m.)

Overnight, housewife Deanna is fired by her husband, to whom she has been married for over twenty years. Sorry, she makes an unexpected decision: enter the same college as her daughter Maddie. In her early days on campus, Dee Rock is now embarking on fun like never before in her life.

23 october

The way they want (Telecine Premium at 10 p.m.)

Vivian, Diane, Sharon, and Carol are friends in their sixties who usually get together to run a book club. Once, Vivian brings the spicy “Fifty Shades of Gray” to the band, which unleashes a new sensation in these women. With a whole new perspective of love, they strive to relive something they believed they left behind.

October 24

Superstar session

The Orphans (Telecine Premium at 10 p.m.)

Kate arrives at Bly’s huge and former mansion to take care of young orphans Miles and Flora. There she also meets the mysterious Mrs. Grose which gives you directions to the house. As the days go by, the new housekeeper finds herself more and more immersed in this environment and begins to suspect that evil forces are working there.

25 october

The Leopard (Telecine Cult at 10 p.m.)

In 1860, in Sicily, the refined prince Dom Fabrizio Salina witnessed the unification of Italy, at a time when the nobility was breaking down and the bourgeoisie was in full swing. In this scenario, he struggles to maintain his beliefs and values.

October 26

Eu Sou Mais Eu (Telecine Pipoca at 10 p.m.)

Camila Mendes is a gorgeous young singer, who doesn’t mind treating people badly. Once a fan invades her house, and after some strange episodes the girl wakes up to a completely different life. Without fame, popularity at school, and the perfect boyfriend, she must face the challenges of an anonymous young woman and rediscover the values ​​she left behind.