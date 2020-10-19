HSV against Aue only in front of 1000 instead of 4500 fans | Free press

Hamburg (AP) – The 2nd Bundesliga catch-up match between Hamburger SV and Erzgebirge Aue on Wednesday (6.30 p.m. / Sky) will only take place in front of 1,000 spectators.

As reported by HSV, the Altona health service had informed the association of the restriction on admission after exceeding the critical score of 50 new infections per day per 100,000 inhabitants in the city of Hamburg in the over the past seven days. So far, HSV had planned with 4,500 fans in the Volksparkstadion.

According to its own statement, the club immediately reacted to the new location and informed the 4,500 ticket holders who would be among the 1,000 visitors to the stadium. There is no additional charge for ticket purchasers who are not permitted to enter the arena. As soon as a home game can take place in front of 4,500 spectators, they will have preference when allocating tickets, the Hamburg-based company explained.