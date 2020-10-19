Motorola launches test program with Edge mobile phones in SP and RJ

In April, Motorola announced two new phones that ushered in a new line of smartphones from the manufacturer: the Motorola Edge and Edge Plus, which hit the market with the unique curved display look of the Lenovo group company.

Now, for those who have not yet made it to Motorola’s first 5G phones and have not yet purchased their units, the company is offering a “test drive” service that allows the user to take home one of the phones in the line and keep it for up to 72 hours to confirm whether or not you are going to purchase the cell phone.

Called “Leve e Teste,” the program is available to a limited extent at certain official company kiosks in shopping malls in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. To guarantee a mobile phone, all you have to do is go to one of the participating kiosks, choose the mobile phone and complete the contract with the Motorola agent present at the store and make a security “lockout” on the store. credit card to collect the product.

Participating kiosks are located at Shopping Eldorado, Shopping Morumbi, Shopping Dom Pedro, Barra Shopping and Norte Shopping and the action is valid from September 25 to October 25. However, it is important to note that the availability of the loaner product depends on the cell phone stock in each store.

The devices can be purchased today, from the company’s official website, for prices ranging from R $ 4,999 for the entry-level model of the line to R $ 5,999 for the Plus variant. For more information on the “Leve e Teste” program, go to the official website created by the company through this link.