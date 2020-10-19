Astaxanthin Market Size, Analysis, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2026

Selbyville, Delaware Global Astaxanthin Market Report added at Market Study Report LLC provides industry size, share, growth, trends and forecast analysis up to period. Astaxanthin Market Report also covers top key players, porters five forces analysis and market segmentation in detail. This report examines the global Astaxanthin market and provides information regarding the revenue for the period.

The growing awareness regarding natural products in Europe among working professionals is likely to adopt these products. In 2017, Algae Health Science Inc. announced that its flag ship brand AstaZine, a natural supercritical CO2 oleoresin now produced in Germany. It has become a first company to provide two Novel Food Approval in EU regarding different astaxanthin extraction methods.

Some major findings of the astaxanthin market report include:

– The demand for astaxanthin is increasing across the globe owing to their benefits such as lowers LDL cholesterol, anti-oxidant capabilities, and anti-inflammatory functions.

– The rising organic cosmetic products in North America owing to its skin nourishment may expand new opportunities for astaxanthin and its products is expected to drive the market growth.

– The increasing demand for healthy bakery & snacks products in Latin American countries including Brazil and Argentina is expected to provide profitable opportunities to pulse flour industry expansion.

– Some of the major manufacturers in the astaxanthin market are Cardax, BASF, BGG, ALGA Technologies, Lycored, Algix and DSM.

– Companies are delivering gluten free bakery products to gain competitive edge over the rivals.

– The service providers in North America and Europe are replacing wheat flour in extruded snacks which offers blend of nutrients.

Astaxanthin Market is expected to exceed USD 880 million by 2026. The upsurge demand towards natural products in anti-aging creams for its antioxidant and aesthetic appeal.

Consumers are spending on various personal care & cosmetic products coupled with growing consciousness regarding nutraceuticals will drive the astaxanthin market growth. The ingredient is gaining approval and suitability in numerous wellness spa service providers and cosmetics producers owing to its skin-friendly and anti-oxidant properties.

The market will observe high potential from medical application owing to its health benefits functionality as it aid in recovering prostate cancer and eye health. Limited number of suppliers and the development in emerging economies owing to high cost may hinder market growth.

Astaxanthin are incorporated in animal feed owing to its high aptness that will mainly contribute towards the revenue generation. It is used as a in feed additive for chicken, egg production, shrimp and salmon and as a feed supplement. It helps in the recovery of muscles, enhancing the strength and improving energy levels. Its acceptance in aquaculture for offering pigmentation to fishes and cost efficacy will further support the industry dominance.

The manufacturers are engaged in joint ventures which in turn offer variety of products and expand their product portfolio. The producers are concentrating to offer new products and expand their market. The manufacturers are trying to produce new functional ingredients through encapsulation technology to aid development of innovative delivery formats in the market.

The Astaxanthin market stands tall as one of the most proactive industry verticals, as claimed by a new research report. This research study forecasts this space to accrue substantial proceeds by the end of the projected period, aided by a plethora of driving forces that will fuel the industry trends over the forecast duration. A gist of these driving factors, in tandem with myriad other dynamics pertaining to the Astaxanthin market, such as the risks that are prevalent across this industry as well as the growth opportunities existing in Astaxanthin market, have also been outlined in the report.

Report Growth Drivers –

1 Stringent regulation protecting and maintaining safety at workplace

What are the key highlights of this report?

A systematic pricing analysis has been done on the sources of the product, application, as well as regional categories A detailed analysis of the vendor matrix, important companies that will help better understand the competitive situation of the global business Important, insightful data on the regulatory status of the market, as well as the investment scenario – for instance, how many stakeholders have invested in the market and so on A deep-dive understanding of the various aspects propelling the overall market growth graph, as well as their influence on the worldwide market projections and dynamics A systematic roadmap depicting the numerous growth opportunities in the worldwide market coupled with the identification of vital factors

An extensive evaluation of the various trends prevailing in the global industry that would help identify the various developments in the market from a global perspective

