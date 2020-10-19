Body Worn Insect Repellent Market size Rising Trends and New Technologies Research Forecast to 2026

Selbyville, Delaware This Global Body Worn Insect Repellent report studies the industry based on one or more segments covering key players, types, applications, products, technology, end-users, and regions for historical data as well as provides forecasts for next few years.

North America body worn insect repellent market generated a market revenue over USD 210 million in 2017. Increasing occurrences of vector-borne diseases, including Chikungunya, West Nile, Malaria, and Dengue along with adventure tourism penetration will drive product demand.

In 2017, oils and creams products generated more than USD 215 million. Rising health awareness along with the easy product usage will enhance the demand. Oil and creams are further classified into synthetic based and plant based on ingredient content. Synthetic oil and creams products dominates the market share and has witnessed the revenue share of over 60% in 2017. The demand for synthetic based products is expected to decrease in the future, as there is a shifting preference towards plant-based products due to the increasing consumer awareness of natural products and its minimal side-effects.

The growing number of distribution channel platforms is a major driving factor for the industry demand. Selling bug repellent products through online platform will witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The online distribution channel of insect repellent oil and creams market generated over USD 24 million revenue in 2017. Easy product availability through various websites along with freedom to compare product will enhance the product penetration.

Stringent government regulations concerning consumer?s safety for the use of specific ingredients may act as a challenge for the industry participants. Also, the availability of traditional natural substitutes such as neem oil, lemongrass extract or eucalyptus oil is expected to hamper the market growth. The fluctuating raw material cost will have a direct impact on the body worn insect repellent market price trend.

Increasing arthropod borne disease occurrences along with rising outdoor recreational activities will drive the body worn insect repellent market growth. Proliferating number of health awareness programs and development of innovative products will further escalate the demand. Numerous advantages including protecting people from bugs while working in forest and agricultural field will drive penetration. Relief from itching, discomfort and irritation caused by bug bites will remain key factors strengthening product demand.

Body worn insect repellent industry from Asia Pacific dominates the overall demand and is expected to witness more than 7.5% CAGR up to 2024. Latin America industry growth is mainly contributed by Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina. Over 2.3 million Latin Americans are affected by mosquito born illness. Yellow fever, Chikungunya, west Nile virus, dengue, malaria and Zika fever cases are mostly seen in Latin American countries.

Avon Products, The 3M Company, Sawyer Products, S. C. Johnson, and Reckitt Benckiser Group are among the major players in body worn insect repellent market. BASF, Omega Pharma, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Spectrum Brands and ExOfficio LLC are among other notable players. Acquisitions and product innovation are among the key strategies adopted by the companies. For instance, in July 2016, Exofficio expanded its insect repellent travel clothing category to enhance its market share in apparel insect repellent category.

The Body Worn Insect Repellent market stands tall as one of the most proactive industry verticals, as claimed by a new research report. This research study forecasts this space to accrue substantial proceeds by the end of the projected period, aided by a plethora of driving forces that will fuel the industry trends over the forecast duration. A gist of these driving factors, in tandem with myriad other dynamics pertaining to the Body Worn Insect Repellent market, such as the risks that are prevalent across this industry as well as the growth opportunities existing in Body Worn Insect Repellent market, have also been outlined in the report.

Report Growth Drivers –

1 Stringent regulation protecting and maintaining safety at workplace

What are the key highlights of this report?

A systematic pricing analysis has been done on the sources of the product, application, as well as regional categories A detailed analysis of the vendor matrix, important companies that will help better understand the competitive situation of the global business Important, insightful data on the regulatory status of the market, as well as the investment scenario – for instance, how many stakeholders have invested in the market and so on A deep-dive understanding of the various aspects propelling the overall market growth graph, as well as their influence on the worldwide market projections and dynamics A systematic roadmap depicting the numerous growth opportunities in the worldwide market coupled with the identification of vital factors

An extensive evaluation of the various trends prevailing in the global industry that would help identify the various developments in the market from a global perspective

