Bioresorbable Scaffolds Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Bioabsorbable scaffolds, or naturally dissolving stents, that have been investigated include base materials that are either metals or polymers. Those that have been approved in markets around the world and thus have gained the most traction are based on polymers that are similar to those used in dissolvable stitches.

Market competition is not intense. Abbott, Kyoto Medical, REVA Medical, Biotronik, Elixir Medical, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers.

According to this study, over the next five years the Bioresorbable Scaffolds market will register a 21.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 370 million by 2024, from US$ 140 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Bioresorbable Scaffolds

This study considers the Bioresorbable Scaffolds value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Metal-based Bioresorbable Scaffold

Polymer-based Bioresorbable Scaffold

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospital & Clinic

Medical Center

