Best premium tablet to buy | Mobile phone guide

Highlight of each tablet

TudoCelular has prepared several guides to help you choose your next cell phone to buy, in addition to other cool electronics. Of course, we can’t forget the tablets. We’ve already listed the best mid-size models as well as the base models that cost less than R $ 1000, which you can see in the links below.

Now is the time to find out about the best tablet options for sale in the domestic market for those who are keen on having the best possible experience, whether with Android or iPad.

The tablet market is pretty hot today with no major launches, but it’s still possible to find exciting options for every type of consumer.

And as we do in all guides, we are always looking for the most profitable products. Models are listed in order of price and this can end up changing with the constant variation of offers.

Apple iPad Mini

We started our guide with the iPad Mini, the most compact tablet on our list. It has a 7.9-inch display, but it has wider bezels than Samsung’s rivals. Instead of an OLED display, you get a lower resolution IPS LCD panel, while still delivering excellent picture quality.

It is equipped with the A12 Bionic chip, even present in the iPad 8 recently arrived on the market and more powerful than the A10 Fusion of the iPad 7 which is listed below. The Mini costs the same as the bigger, older iPad, so if you want to spend less than R $ 4,000 between two tablets, you’ll need to decide what’s more important to you: big screen or faster processor. Overall, the two are quite similar and provide the same experience with the iPadOS.

Apple iPad 7

Apple recently renewed its main line of tablets and the iPad 10.2 won the A12 Bionic chip, even from the new iPad Mini, but other configurations are exactly the same as the iPad 2019. So if you don’t mind to have a more current processor, it is more worth investing in the 2019 model which currently offers the best cost-benefit ratio.

The A10 Fusion chip is the same as the iPhone 7 launched there in 2016. It might seem weak for today, but it can handle any iPadOS app or game. Here you have a larger screen than the iPad Mini, a fair amount of memory, the same resolution as the rear camera, but with a lower front. In terms of technologies and connectivity, we only have a different version of Bluetooth. On the other hand, the battery is considerably larger.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

Did you like the iPad 10.2 but found the edges too wide? What about the Galaxy Tab S6? This is Samsung’s most advanced previous generation Android tablet and comes with the S Pen to boost the experience. Its Super AMOLED screen is 10.5 inches and has Quad HD + resolution. The processor is the Snapdragon 855 which equips several high-end Android phones in 2019.

The most basic model has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for a great One UI experience. Your cameras are better than the iPads mentioned earlier, if that’s a differentiator you’re after. It came to the market with Android 9 Pie, but Samsung has already released version 10 of the robot.

Samsung galaxy tab s7

The Galaxy Tab S7 is the most advanced Android tablet on sale in Brazil, being Samsung’s 2020 model. It comes with Snapdragon 865 Plus, the most advanced Qualcomm hardware available today. The screen is not Super AMOLED like the Tab S6, but has a 120 Hz panel for greater system fluidity.

Other configurations are similar between the two generations, including camera resolution, amount of memory, and connectivity technologies (except Wi-Fi 6 in the most recent). The battery has grown to handle the 120Hz screen which consumes more power, but both should offer close range.

Apple iPad Pro 11

Leaving aside the 2019 models, we have the iPad Pro 11 as the smaller version of the new Apple tablets. Of course, launching Apple costs a fortune and this iPad would be no different. It is equipped with the A12Z chip, making it Apple’s most powerful solution today, especially in graphics.

Its screen has a higher resolution than the Samsung model and also has a 120Hz panel for an amazing experience with the iPadOS running at 120 fps. There’s the same amount of RAM as the Korean rival, but because Apple’s system uses memory better, you can expect superior performance when multitasking.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9

Are you looking for a tablet to ditch your notebook? The iPad Pro 12.9 is the tablet with the largest screen for sale in Brazil. It is the top version of the previous model and brings a panel with even higher resolution and the same 120Hz for a superior experience to any Android tablet.

The setup is the same between the two models, including the Apple A12Z Bionic chipset, 6 GB of RAM and several storage options. The camera set offers the same quality as current iPhones and even offers ToF 3D with a LiDAR scanner, which is expected to equip the more expensive iPhones this year. And just like the Galaxy Tab S6, the iPad Pro supports the stylus.