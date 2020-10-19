PS5: console to be able to adjust the fan speed in each game for better cooling

Still shrouded in mystery, the internal structure of the PlayStation 5 was revealed in a teardown video released by Sony itself in early October. Confirming its removable sides and large size, the PS5 featured its detailed cooling system, a major concern for users given the problems encountered in previous generations, and impressed with the use of molten metal for heat transfer between the chip and the radiator, something new on consoles.

Android 15 release

Economy and Market Oct 17

Now, in an interview with 4Gamer, Yasuhiro Ootori, vice president of Sony’s hardware division and one of the main managers of the PS5’s cooling system, has confirmed that further optimizations are still being implemented to make the new console even quieter and better. cold.

According to Ootori, in addition to the temperature sensor built into the processor, the PlayStation 5 will also have three other sensors spread across the motherboard, collecting temperature data during games so that the fan speed is dynamically adjusted. The most interesting point, however, is that this behavior can be regulated by software updates, as well as by the games themselves.

“In the future, more games will be released, and APU behavior data for each game will be collected,” he explains. Still according to the executive, the system operates with a wide temperature range, only increasing the fan speed when a title stresses the processor for a long time.

The idea seems to work at first, considering that the first tests with the console reported the silence of its operation, as “if the fan was not on”. However, it is necessary to wait for the first real tests to be sure that these measures have indeed been effective.

The PlayStation 5 and its digital version are set to be officially released on November 12 (November 19 in Brazil) and are already on presale in the domestic market for R $ 4,999 and R $ 4,499 respectively.