Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market Size to Witness Remarkable Gains of $ 2,179.75 million by 2026

Competitive Landscape and Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market Share Analysis:

The Global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market Size is anticipated to reach over USD 2,179.75 Million by 2026 according to a new research published by The marker research report.

This report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) business.

Key Companies in this report:

Agfa Healthcare, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Imalux Corporation, Michelson Diagnostics, Novacam Technologies Inc., OPTOPOL Technology S.A., Topcon Medical Systems Inc. and Thorlabs Inc. among others.

Global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market segmentation:

On the basis of type, the global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market is segmented into Catheter-based OCT devices, Doppler OCT devices, Handheld OCT devices, and Tabletop OCT devices. In 2017, the handheld type segment was estimated to dominate the market. The dominance is attributed to the higher product penetration in developed regions such as U.S., U.K., Germany, and Brazil.

On the basis of application, the global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market is segmented into Ophthalmology, Cardiovascular, Oncology, Dermatology, and others. In 2017, ophthalmology segment is estimated to dominate the market growth. Introduction of higher performing devices with accurateness, improved performance, and easiness of use coupled with the supplementing occurrences of choroidal and retinal disorders is the vigorous impact rendering factor enhancing the market growth.

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market Growth from 2020 till 2026.

