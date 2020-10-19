Supposed black version of DualSense for PS5 certified in US

Official PlayStation 5 sales begin on November 19, indicating that we are exactly one month away from the start of distribution of the new Sony console to stores or to those who will pre-order the product.

However, since the Japanese company’s next-gen console was officially announced in June of that year, part of the company’s fans have been disappointed that only a white version of the device, as well as its control, are out. , which received the name DualSense.

The controller and console will have their white body, with some small details in black. The controller, in particular, will only have the top buttons and the directional analog buttons and their outlines in black.

Now, however, those who prefer the black accessory, like the PlayStation 4 DualShock, may have some good news. This is because the FCC – the US certification body – approved a version believed to be in that color for DualSense.

This edition, which contained leaked images, will be completely black and will not have details in another color, as with the main version, in white and black. However, this is already common in the dark accessories of the Japanese company, since the black DualShock 4, for example, was only made in this color.

Although the certification is very promising, care should be taken as the pictures reveal that the buttons on the control do not receive any markings, such as triangle, circle, X and square. This may indicate that this supposed black edition of DualSense is only a prototype and therefore it may still take some time to ‘take off’.

The document was recorded on October 17, and so far Sony has not commented on the matter.