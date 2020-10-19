HSV Leistner professional suspended for two games | Free press

Hamburg (dpa) – Toni Leistner of second division football club Hamburger SV has to take another break. The German Football Association (DFB) sports ground has suspended the 30-year-old defender from two league games for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Leistner was sent off on Saturday in the 53rd minute of the HSV point match at SpVgg Greuther Fürth (1-0) after emergency braking by referee Martin Petersen (Stuttgart). Leistner and HSV have already approved the decision, making it legally binding.

This is the second ban on access to HSV in this young season. After the DFB Cup match at Dynamo Dresden, the defense chief fired a Dynamo fan because he had previously “grossly insulted” him and his family. Initially, Leistner was suspended for three competitive games, two more were suspended.

Following an objection from the HSV player, who also did not wear mouth and nasal protection during his attack and thus violated the DFB / DFL hygiene concept, the penalty was slightly reduced. Two matches (already served) in the league and two in DFB-Pokal, which he still has to serve, was the new sentence. In addition, the fine has been reduced from 8,000 to 6,000 euros.