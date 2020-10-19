Microsoft demonstrates technology that makes apps susceptible to screen lag

The novelty developed by Microsoft Research shows how computer sensors can create innovative experiences such as using a news block, where they are spread over the screen when used closer to the table and stacked when the The angle increases when lifting the computer screen, especially at Surface Studio in the video, see:

It is possible to notice other uses: the map app, for example, can show an entire city from above and switch to 3D perspective by raising the screen diagonally, showing buildings and other buildings 3D in a way dynamic depending on the tilt of the monitor, which can be compatible with laptops with the necessary sensors, for example.

The technology is still in the development phase, meaning that some tweaking is still needed to make it accessible to everyone, but it is possible that more tilt possibilities will be added in the future on devices such as than 2-in-1 laptops with touch screens and accelerometer. , for example, although so far the demo has been limited to Microsoft’s own Surface Studio.

