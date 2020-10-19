Official Oppo Find X2 League of Legends Limited Edition

Update (10/19/2020) – BB

Earlier this month, rumors started that Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Watch would be winning a special League of Legends game-themed edition. Now, at least for the smartphone, this edition has just been confirmed, to which the Chinese company has officially announced the arrival of the Oppo Find X2 League of Legends Limited Edition.

The cell phone arrives with the same specifications as the common model, but will have some changes in its appearance, both in the physical part, as in the user interface.

Starting with its exterior appearance, it will have a blue-green tint, and the Chinese company logo – printed on the back of the device – will be surrounded by blue smoke. The module that houses all the rear cameras will be surrounded by golden tones, the same color that will be printed at the bottom and at the top of the phone. Finally, the smartphone will have a permanent blue-gold skin and will also accompany some customizable accessories.

The UI part has also been redesigned with new icons which the company says were created by hand and are designed with a design aimed at the gaming audience.

Price and availability

The League of Legends of Oppo Find X2 Limited Edition hits stores today. However, to date, there is no official information on its price. It is also important to point out that only 3 thousand units of the new version of the cell phone will be sold in the official stores of the Chinese company.

Original text (10/6/2020)

OPPO Find X2 and Watch set to receive League of Legends special edition, rumored

In March, OPPO announced its Find X2, a high-end successor to the legendary Find X, one of the first on the market to use motorized cameras. Unlike its predecessor, however, the OPPO Find X2 followed the more traditional line of smartphones, adopting a front camera housed in a punch hole, a Quad HD + display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a Snapdragon 865 processor.

For those looking for a more differentiated look, the only option was the Lamborghini edition of the Find X2 Pro, which replaced the device’s standard color with carbon fiber, the traditional set of hexagonal shaped lenses, in addition to adding a fabric cover. Now, it seems that the Chinese manufacturer is preparing another edition, this time contemplating the Find X2 standard, which should appeal to on-call players.





This is the limited edition OPPO Find X2 League of Legends S10 which, as the name suggests, is the result of a partnership between OPPO and the MOBA League of Legends. The novelty comes from a leak reported by the profile of Digital Chat Station on the Chinese social network Weibo, and has so far no official confirmation by OPPO. Regardless, the brand is an official sponsor of several championships in the game, which corroborates the rumors.

If confirmed, the device is expected to hit the market in a very personalized fashion, featuring a brilliant greenish tint, gold accents and the LoL World Championship symbol. At the same time, the OPPO Watch line is also expected to get special treatment, with custom software and references to in-game characters.





It’s not yet clear if any changes to the specification will be made, but it won’t be long before we find out, as the leak indicates that the novelty’s launch will take place on October 12.

If there is no change, the OPPO Find X2 League of Legends S10 Limited Edition is expected to hit the market equipped with Snapdragon 865 processor, 6.7 “Quad HD + AMOLED display with resolution of 3168×1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, front camera housed in a 32MP punch, set of three rear lenses with 48MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide and 13MP telephoto lens, 4200mAh battery with Super VOOC 65W fast charge and Android 10.

