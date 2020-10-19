Walkie-talkie: Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro gets teaser showing live features

The Galaxy XCover Pro is a rugged phone announced by Samsung in early 2020, this means that it has military certification of water and dust resistance, but another feature found in the device was the focus of it. Samsung attention in the presentation of it: the walkie-talkie that was created in collaboration with Microsoft with a dedicated button, which receives a new teaser showing that it works today.

The Walkie-Talkie app is called Teams Walkie and was created in partnership with Microsoft to provide an intuitive, secure and fast communication experience between business users based on the well-known communicator from the 90s, where you only had to ‘hold a button to record send a voice message. See the demo:

Additionally, it’s worth mentioning that the Galaxy XCover Pro has charging compatibility via the Pogo connection pins, which allows it to connect to docking stations from different manufacturers. The Walkie-Talkie button can always be customized according to the user’s needs to perform even more actions when pressed multiple times.

Finally, Samsung also points out that the phone has 4 years of guaranteed security updates and compatibility with Samsung POS, a tool for the company’s Visa Tap to Phone-based outlets to receive payments.

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro specifications

6.3 inch IPS LCD display with Full HD + (2400 x 1080) resolution Circular shaped panel and 20: 9 aspect ratio Samsung Exynos 9611 chipset Eight-core processor with up to 2.0 GHz 4 GB of RAM 64 GB internal storage 13 MP front camera Dual rear camera 25 MP main sensor 8 MP sensor with wide angle lens 4020 mAh battery Dedicated push button for quick messages MLT-STD-810 and IP68 certification against water and dust NFC and Bluetooth 5.0 Android 10 under a UI 2.0 interface

The Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified upon arrival.