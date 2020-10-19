Moukoko condemns racism: “They are not football fans” | Free press

Gelsenkirchen (AP) – The German Football Association and clubs have reacted to the fierce insults against young footballer Youssoufa Moukoko of Borussia Dortmund with dismay and demand for consequences.

On Instagram, the young player condemned the racist slurs against him during the match at FC Schalke 04. Although a derby is emotional for players and fans, “sport must connect us and be fun and not set boundaries for us. », Wrote the young talent of 15 years to his followers after the junior derby against FC Schalke 04 on Sunday.

For the vice-president of the DFB, Günter Distelrath, the insults are unbearable. “This is one of those cases where we have to position ourselves together and stand in front of the player.” The independent sports justice should send a clear signal, he said on Monday.

“You shouldn’t surrender to such people. If possible, in my opinion, it is always better to identify the person who called them and ban them from the stadium rather than abandon the match, ”said on Monday DFB integration manager Cacau of the German news agency. He reacted to the incident with dismay. It’s “always sad when something like this happens”. The number of such incidents has increased in recent years.

Moukoko found clear words on Instagram on Sunday evening. “These are not football fans, but people who want to spread hatred.” He won’t let his hatred bring him down and will continue to do what he loves: playing football and scoring goals. Moukoko’s reaction has been good and intelligent, praised Cacau on Monday.

The spokesperson for the “Initiative Schwarze Menschen in Deutschland” association, Tahir Della, criticized the persistent ignorance of the structure of racist society. Such incidents only illustrate the pervasive nature of the problem. “Racist behavior must be countered in such a way that the consequences are painful,” he said in an interview with the dpa.

Consequences have already been announced for viewers who insulted Moukoko. There were 300 spectators in attendance, each of whom had a personalized ticket, according to FC Schalke. Therefore, sporting director Jochen Schneider hopes to be able to track down those who had also expressed racism. “We will take the necessary measures.” Schneider apologized to BVB general manager Hans-Joachim Watzke and the player on behalf of FC Schalke 04.

Moukoko is part of BVB’s professional squad and is set to make his Bundesliga debut in November after his 16th birthday. At Dortmund 3-2, he scored all three guest hits.